'America's Got His Back': DeSantis Blasts 'Soros-Funded DAs,' Throws Support Behind Daniel Penny

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  May 13, 2023 2:15 PM
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in Friday night on the prosecution of Daniel Penny with a tweet that included a link to the hero former Marine's legal defense fund.

"We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens," DeSantis wrote. "We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back."

After Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a George Soros-funded prosecutor well known for his coddling of violent criminals, politically-motivated prosecutions, and seeming animosity toward ordinary citizens who dare to defend themselves, announced his intention to bring manslaughter charges against Penny, the 24-year-old former Marine turned himself in to Manhattan police and was recorded being perp-walked handcuffed to the courthouse Friday morning.

The 24-year-old Penny was originally released by police after a subway incident in which he and fellow passengers felt compelled to subdue Jordan Neely, an erratic, mentally unstable homeless man who was actively threatening fellow passengers with violence. Neely, who had been arrested 40 times and once attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old girl, died later despite Penny having placed him in the recovery position once he was calm.

The Florida governor's show of support quickly went viral as others weighed in on Penny in response:

Of course, Keith Olbermann had words, but then again, if you're triggering Keith Olbermann, you're probably doing the right thing.




