Remembering the World Trade Center Bombing 30 Years Later
'Laboratory Leak': Department of Energy Updates Its Conclusion on COVID's Origin
Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer
Why Does The Left Want Your Child Dead?
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 154: ‘Ambassador for Christ’- What It Means For...
Biden National Security Advisor Downplays Bombshell Report: No ‘Definitive Answer’ On COVI...
Rick Scott Attacks Biden for Refusing to Stand Up to China
Chinese Military Warns U.S. Navy Plane to Stay Away or 'Pay Full Responsibility'
Obama's WH Doctor Warns Biden's Cognitive Decline Will Lead the U.S. Straight Into...
Texas, Michigan Were Unaware Hazardous Waste From Ohio Train Derailment Was Taken to...
Consumer Privacy at Risk under Credit Card Competition Act
The Delusional States of America
Liberal News Outlets Demand Jan. 6 Footage After Tucker Carlson Given Exclusive Access
FBI Whistleblower Exposes FBI Politicization and Abuse Against Conservatives
Tipsheet

Woody Harrelson Breaks the Narrative On Covid 'Vaccine' And Big Pharma During SNL Monologue

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  February 26, 2023 2:30 PM
Screen shot

Actor Woody Harrelson lit into Big Pharma and the Covid vaccines during his opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live last night. It drew strong responses from both sides of the debate.

Seemingly comparing to pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna, the Oscar-nominated actor joked about a hypothetical "crazy" movie script wherein "drug cartels" purchase media and politicians, then lock people in their homes until they take the cartel's drugs.

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs — and keep taking them — over and over," Harrelson said toward the end of an otherwise rambling monologue. "I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do them voluntarily all day long."

Unsurprisingly, leftist media outlets were not happy with Harrelson's take. 

Recommended

Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer Derek Hunter

Rolling Stone in particular brought up the actor's past history of "conspiracy theories" in an attempt to discredit his words.


The Oscar-nominated actor, who first won over audiences on Cheers, is a 9/11 truther who’s shared a number of conspiracy theories during the Covid pandemic. In April 2020, Harrelson posted a gonzo article tying the supposed “negative effects of 5G” to the spread of Covid, saying he found it “very interesting.” In a May 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Harrelson said of mask-wearing during the pandemic, “As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.”


On the other hand, the actor garnered plenty of praise on social media for having the courage to speak out on what is still a controversial issue:

Meanwhile, as Townhall's Guy Benson covered yesterday, emerging science continues to vindicate vaccine and mask mandate critics.


Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer Derek Hunter
Obama's WH Doctor Warns Biden's Cognitive Decline Will Lead the U.S. Straight Into War With China, Russia Sarah Arnold
Chinese Military Warns U.S. Navy Plane to Stay Away or 'Pay Full Responsibility' Sarah Arnold
Biden National Security Advisor Downplays Bombshell Report: No ‘Definitive Answer’ On COVID Lab Leak Sarah Arnold
FBI Whistleblower Exposes FBI Politicization and Abuse Against Conservatives Sarah Arnold
Why Does The Left Want Your Child Dead? Kevin McCullough
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Some Basic Questions Democrats Can’t (Or Won’t) Answer Derek Hunter