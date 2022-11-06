Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Conservatives Hit Back After Trump Takes Pre-Election Shot at DeSantis

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  November 06, 2022 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Conservatives on Twitter hit back at Donald Trump after the former president took a shot at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a Saturday night pre-election speech in Pennsylvania.

Via Fox News:

"We’re winning big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before," Trump told a crowd in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday night before going down the list of other Republicans who could potentially challenge him in 2024.

"There it is, Trump at 71 percent, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%," Trump told the crowd while reading approval numbers of various Republicans.

"Mike Pence at seven, oh, Mike is doing better than I thought," Trump continued. "Liz Cheney there’s no way she’s at 4%. There’s no way. There’s no way. But we’re at 71 to 10 to 7 to 4."


If he should choose to run - and that's a big "if" - DeSantis is widely considered to be the best shot at upending another Trump run for the GOP nomination. Not only were his Covid policies spot on and ahead of the curve, but the Florida governor has also been by far the most effective Republican politician when it comes to getting out there and battling leftist positions and implementing conservative policies in his state. And he's done so without taking any shots at Trump, the person he and everyone else understands played a key role in getting him where he is today.

For Trump, however, this unprovoked jab at conservatism's most effective fighter is evidence for many that, despite the many good things he has done for the country, this has been all about him the whole time.

Especially when it did nothing but provide ammunition to the left, particularly in Florida.

Trump's swipe brought plenty of criticism from conservatives on Twitter:


There were plenty more, but I'll leave you with Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy summing it up by contrasting both politicians' response to Dr. Anthony Fauci's Covid approach:


