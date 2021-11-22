'Absolutely Sickening': Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals Death Threats, Throws Shade At FBI

Kyle Rittenhouse revealed that "absolutely sickening" death threats have been made against him during a prerecorded interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that ran Monday night.

Rittenhouse, recently acquitted of murder charges stemming from being forced to defend himself with what turned out to be lethal force during violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, was responding to a question from Carlson about whether his "life has been destroyed" by the ordeal. The now 18-year-old teenager revealed that people have expressed that they "want to kill" him because of his actions that night.

RITTENHOUSE: "I have to have people with me because people want to kill me just because I defended myself."



TUCKER: "Are you confident that the government will protect you from these threats?"



RITTENHOUSE: "I hope so, but we all know how the FBI works." pic.twitter.com/TQ6Par7JMH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

"I'm at a place now to where I have to have people with me, because people want to kill me just because I defended myself, and they are too ignorant to look at the facts of what happened," Rittenhouse told Carlson.

"Do you feel the threats?" Carlson asked.

"I do," he responded. "I see some of the threats. Some of the things people say, it's absolutely sickening."

Responding to a question from the Fox News host about whether he is "confident" that the government would protect him, Rittenhouse tossed some shade on the FBI, saying: "I hope so, but we all know how the FBI works."

The wide-ranging interview also included a description of his jail ordeal as well as harsh criticism of his former attorneys, Lin Wood and John Pierce.