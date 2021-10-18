Country Singer Travis Tritt Takes A Massive Stand Against Covid Tyranny

Country singer Travis Tritt announced Monday that he will no longer play at venues requiring Covid vaccinations or face masks as a condition for fans to attend.

Tritt, a country music legend with seven platinum albums, more than 40 chart hits, and five number-one singles including "Help Me Hold On" and "Anymore," explained his reasoning in a statement.

"I'm putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said, as reported by Outsider. "Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately."

[Tritt] has canceled four of his upcoming dates in October and November. TT fans who planned to see him in Muncie, Indiana on October 23rd are out of luck. Tritt also canceled his Philadelphia, Mississippi show on 11/6, his Peoria, Illinois show on 11/11, and his Louisville, Kentucky show on 11/13 ... Currently, Travis Tritt still has 13 shows planned for the rest of the year.

Tritt called the financial impact on his decision "a sacrifice I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes."

"There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues I will be supporting," he continued.

This is a gutsy move that should further endear the legendary country artist - who is already a vocal conservative and opponent of Covid tyranny - to even more liberty-loving people who may have missed his 90's heyday. Tritt is certainly doing his part to fight the power, and the madness, and it's up to us to support him and others like him even as we do our parts where we live and work. Remember, this insanity ends when we say it does, and not a moment sooner.