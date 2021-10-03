Fauci Suggests Unvaccinated Should Not Work Or Go To School

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested Sunday that those who remain unvaccinated should not be able to work or attend in-person school until they choose to receive a vaccination against Covid-19.

Fauci, a White House coronavirus advisor, appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" to discuss the ongoing pandemic with anchor Margaret Brennan. At one point, Brennan brought up President Joe Biden's intention, stated last month but not yet implemented, to use OSHA to force employers with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or receive a weekly negative Covid test.

"Was this a stunt?" Brennan asked. "Are you seeing companies follow through even without the legal mandate file?"

After suggesting "legal issues" have become a roadblock, Fauci praised businesses and universities that have implemented mandates to exclude the unvaccinated.

Well certainly, if you look at universities now, we've had, I believe, Margaret, if I'm not mistaken, close to a thousand or more universities saying that if you want to be on campus with real time classes, you really have to get vaccinated or you can't come. And there are businesses that are doing that. Look at airlines, the mandate of the airlines where you have now 99% of certain airline's employees who are vaccinated. So when you do that, when you tell people that there are alternatives, that if you do not want to get vaccinated, you're not gonna work or you're not gonna be able to go to school, I think that the emergent nature of what we're dealing with actually does justify that.

Fauci told Brennan during the same interview expressed support for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, to whom Covid-19 poses little to no statistical risk, and also suggested that it was "just too soon to tell" whether people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, should gather for Christmas.

Though the White House coronavirus advisor has expressed support for vaccine mandates of late, last year and as late as April 2021 he was singing an entirely different tune.