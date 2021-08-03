Ron DeSantis Chastises Reporter for Mask Judginess: Some Infected 'Were Hermits for a Year and a Half ... Wore Six Masks'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chastised a reporter during a Tuesday morning press conference for "blaming the kids" who contracted COVID-19 because they purportedly weren't wearing face masks.

"You're blaming the kids saying they weren't wearing masks and so they're in the ICU," DeSantis told the reporter after the question, which wasn't discernable from the video. "With all due respect, I find that deplorable to blame a victim who ends up being hospitalized. You don't know their story! You don't know what happened with that."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on mask judginess:



"I'm sick of the judgemental stuff ... Nobody's trying to get ill here. There's people that were hermits for a year & a half that wore six masks & still contracted it ... Let's not indulge these things that somehow it's their fault."

And this has been a really negative thing throughout this whole thing with some of these quote 'experts,' some of the media, somebody contracts a highly transmissible airborne virus, and they're viewed as having done something wrong. And that's just not the way you do it. When people come in you treat 'em. We obviously have some people that are not vaccinated that have been admitted to hospitals. Are you gonna sit there and criticize, or are we going to try to treat and try to help the folks?

You know, I'm just sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody's trying to get ill here, okay? There's people that were hermits for a year and a half that wore six masks and did that and still contracted it. OK? So, let's just be real here, and let's not indulge these things that somehow it's their fault.

DeSantis is absolutely right, of course. As Team Reality is fond of saying, viruses are gonna virus, especially highly contagious respiratory ones that are airborne, and the patterns COVID-19 has followed over the past year and a half are unrelated to any society-killing 'interventions' put in place to supposedly 'mitigate' the spread. Unless you're on an island, you're probably going to be exposed at some point. Thankfully, vaccines seem to have prevented the worst outcomes, since deaths are only a fraction of what they were. And yet, the panic goes on.

Yes, some children contract and even die from or with COVID-19, but according to the CDC's own data, the actual numbers also translate to a 99.9997% survival rate.

CDC reports 337 childhood fatalities from COVID. There are 100,000,000 children in U.S. This is a 99.9997% survival rate.



Fatalities attributed to COVID in this age group is 0.67% of all deaths. CDC reports 94% of COVID deaths have serious comorbidities:

Should children mask forever, pretending there are absolutely no negative effects (such as the possibilities Tucker Carlson covered here), even if doing so slightly lowered that risk?