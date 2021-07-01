Tucker Carlson Delivers with Latest Research Demolishing Forcible Child Masking

Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off Thursday night's episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with a powerful monologue covering the latest research on forcibly masking children in an attempt to stop or curb the spread of COVID-19.

Tragically, as cases and deaths have declined, the insistence on continued masking of children in schools, camps, and other situations has been one of the last remaining vestiges of Covidstan in the United States. This is based on several false premises: that masks actually work, that there is no downside to wearing them, and that children are significant vectors or are at significant risk from COVID-19 and thus need the vaccine they currently aren't able to get.

Carlson took on all of these during his monologue.

"What is the downside of wearing masks?" the Fox News host asked rhetorically. "There’s got to be a downside. What is it? And above all, why make children wear masks? What’s the point of that? We’ve known since the beginning that children aren’t at significant risk from the Coronavirus, nor are they meaningful vectors for spreading it ... So why mandate masks in schools? Well, because the teacher's unions demanded it. But beyond that, very few people asked. Instead, we are treated to a daily insensate drumbeat from the media: "Wear a mask! Wear a mask! Wear a mask! All good people wear masks!"

Carlson then brought up a study on children and masking covered by the Journal of the American Medical Association on June 30:

Tucker Carlson covers the latest research on the dangers of forcibly muzzling children.



"These studies shouldn't actually surprise us. Our public health officials knew from the beginning that forcing children to wear masks could be counterproductive." pic.twitter.com/uI6TGSrfYc — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 2, 2021

That study confirms that masking children wasn't simply unnecessary and probably counterproductive, masking children was legitimately dangerous for the children. In the study, researchers asked 45 kids between the ages of six and 17 to wear face masks for a very short period of time in a controlled environment. Within just three minutes, they found that kids were inhaling carbon dioxide up to more than six times the acceptable limit for adults. The younger the children, the higher the concentration of carbon dioxide. Almost immediately after putting a mask on a 7-year-old, that kid's carbon dioxide level was 25,000 parts per million. How much is that? Well, it’s more than twice the level considered hazardous for adults in workplaces in this country ... Imagine a full school day and what it would do to a child. How about a full year of full school days? Think about that, it's horrifying. And the effects are measurable and have been for a while, but they've been ignored.

"They had no idea what they were talking about," Tucker said after playing several media clips of talking heads demanding the masking of children. "There was no science behind what they said. They were just guessing and acting like it was settled. But it wasn't ... Our juvenile mask policy, the one imposed on the entire country by the teacher's unions and their puppets in Washington, turns out to be a complete disaster. It was a human tragedy, in fact, on a vast scale, and it's a living testament to the recklessness of our leaders."

Watch the entire segment below:





Carlson's report comes two weeks after news broke about a group of Florida parents submitting face masks worn by their children to a lab for analysis. What they found isn't surprising, but it will still turn your stomach. It's hard to imagine any parent exposed to this information willingly allowing their children to be masked, but we've seen a lot of things over the past year and a half we thought we'd never see.