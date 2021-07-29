This EPIC Tucker Dig At A Mask & Face Shield-Wearing Lloyd Austin Is One For The Ages

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hilariously called Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a "neurotic cat lady" during Thursday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" opening monologue.

Austin's Twitter account posted a video of the fully-vaccinated defense secretary exiting his plane on Thursday wearing a face shield and a face mask during a visit to the Philippines.

Wheels down in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/S8kjbTKMxW — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 29, 2021

The video quickly went viral, for all the wrong reasons.

I again have to ask: if the primary goal now is to persuade vaccine skeptics that the vaccine works and they should take it for the benefit of returning to normal life, what message do dreary images like this -- from leading officials who are fully vaccinated -- send to them?? https://t.co/jK8lrThOeC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 29, 2021

This is rehearsal footage for Darth Vader's first scene in the original Star Wars. #TrueStory https://t.co/BpLoFR1kTC — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 29, 2021

"Today the secretary of defense appeared in public wearing this costume," Carlson said before launching into Austin.

"How long before he's wearing surgical gloves in the shower and zip-tying garbage bags around his feet? The U.S. military is being run by a neurotic cat lady." pic.twitter.com/xP7DGr5Xne — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 30, 2021