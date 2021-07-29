Tucker Carlson

This EPIC Tucker Dig At A Mask & Face Shield-Wearing Lloyd Austin Is One For The Ages

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield
 @SKMorefield
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:30 PM
Source: Lloyd Austin Twitter Screenshot

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hilariously called Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a "neurotic cat lady" during Thursday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" opening monologue.

Austin's Twitter account posted a video of the fully-vaccinated defense secretary exiting his plane on Thursday wearing a face shield and a face mask during a visit to the Philippines.

The video quickly went viral, for all the wrong reasons. 

"Today the secretary of defense appeared in public wearing this costume," Carlson said before launching into Austin. 

That’s Mr. Lloyd Austin, ladies and gentleman, the man in charge of our weapons systems. What's he got on there? Is that a welder’s mask? Is it a dental visor? Has Lloyd Austin been cleaning teeth this morning? Nope! Looks like Lloyd Austin is just terrified of Covid. Well then, why doesn’t he lose weight? Quite a bit of weight actually. That's a good question. That would be the rational response, so of course, he has not even considered that.

Lloyd Austin instead got the vaccine, but he's still so petrified of corona that he put a windshield over his face and demanded that all his dutiful little minions do the same. An entire army of dental hygienists. Watch out, China! Move against Taiwan and we'll scrape the tartar off your molars. 

And yet, even after all of those comically elaborate precautions, Lloyd Austin still looks scared for his life. Notice how he bumps their hands instead of shaking them? How long before Lloyd Austin's wearing surgical gloves in the shower and zip-tying garbage bags around his feet? The United States military is being run by a neurotic cat lady. Our entire government is at this point.

