This EPIC Tucker Dig At A Mask & Face Shield-Wearing Lloyd Austin Is One For The Ages

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hilariously called Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a "neurotic cat lady" during Thursday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" opening monologue.
Austin's Twitter account posted a video of the fully-vaccinated defense secretary exiting his plane on Thursday wearing a face shield and a face mask during a visit to the Philippines.
Wheels down in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/S8kjbTKMxW— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) July 29, 2021
The video quickly went viral, for all the wrong reasons.
I again have to ask: if the primary goal now is to persuade vaccine skeptics that the vaccine works and they should take it for the benefit of returning to normal life, what message do dreary images like this -- from leading officials who are fully vaccinated -- send to them?? https://t.co/jK8lrThOeC— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 29, 2021
This is rehearsal footage for Darth Vader's first scene in the original Star Wars. #TrueStory https://t.co/BpLoFR1kTC— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 29, 2021
"Today the secretary of defense appeared in public wearing this costume," Carlson said before launching into Austin.
This Tucker Carlson dig at a fully-vaccinated, mask & face shield wearing Lloyd Austin is one for the ages. ??— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 30, 2021
"How long before he's wearing surgical gloves in the shower and zip-tying garbage bags around his feet? The U.S. military is being run by a neurotic cat lady." pic.twitter.com/xP7DGr5Xne
That’s Mr. Lloyd Austin, ladies and gentleman, the man in charge of our weapons systems. What's he got on there? Is that a welder’s mask? Is it a dental visor? Has Lloyd Austin been cleaning teeth this morning? Nope! Looks like Lloyd Austin is just terrified of Covid. Well then, why doesn’t he lose weight? Quite a bit of weight actually. That's a good question. That would be the rational response, so of course, he has not even considered that.
Lloyd Austin instead got the vaccine, but he's still so petrified of corona that he put a windshield over his face and demanded that all his dutiful little minions do the same. An entire army of dental hygienists. Watch out, China! Move against Taiwan and we'll scrape the tartar off your molars.
And yet, even after all of those comically elaborate precautions, Lloyd Austin still looks scared for his life. Notice how he bumps their hands instead of shaking them? How long before Lloyd Austin's wearing surgical gloves in the shower and zip-tying garbage bags around his feet? The United States military is being run by a neurotic cat lady. Our entire government is at this point.