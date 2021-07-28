Geraldo Rivera Blows His Top During Vaccine Debate On 'The Five': 'Arrogant, Selfish, Reckless Act'

A discussion about vaccine hesitancy went off the rails Wednesday on "The Five" when Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera called refusal to take the coronavirus vaccine "an arrogant, selfish, reckless act."

"I think less of people who are not vaccinated," Geraldo declared. "I think that it is an arrogant, selfish, reckless act. I have five grandchildren, all under the age of 12, who are susceptible to someone sneezing on them. I think it is absolutely so selfish, that it is appalling. Sometimes government has to tell, not ask. The government has to tell right now. I want people to have to show, when I go to the bar I want to know everybody is vaccinated. Or have the test. Here is my negative test, here it is, and every week ..."

Things got increasingly heated when Watters pushed back on Rivera's characterization of vaccine hesitancy as "caveman stuff."

"Oh, 'caveman stuff!'" Watters said sarcastically. "Well Geraldo, you know, I think 30% of the U.S. military, maybe more, hasn’t been vaccinated. Do you think they are cavemen?"

After some back and forth between Watters and Rivera, Gutfeld criticized his co-host's skills of persuasion.

Gutfeld: “I don't believe that your intent, Geraldo – and I’m sorry to say this – is to persuade anybody, because nothing you said is persuasive. When you call people names – and I know this from my own history – it doesn't persuade anybody. It doesn't!”



Rivera: "You know, too bad."



Gutfeld: "See, that's my point!"



Rivera: "You come into my grandchildren's house and you're not vaccinated, I'm gonna kick you in the ass."

Gutfeld: "No! Don't. It's your house. Don't let 'em in."

Gutfeld went on to point out percentages of unvaccinated U.S. residents of various occupations, such as New York City public safety workers, minorities, and even illegal aliens.

"So, you think you're better than they are?" Gutfeld asked, later adding: "When you're trying to sit here and try to crap on Americans because it makes you feel good – 'You're not going to come into my house!' – We don't want to go to your house. Ok? We just want to live our lives."

Currently, 49.2% of all Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, it's estimated that more than 100 million people have natural immunity from having contracted the infection.

Watch the entire exchange below, which also featured co-hosts Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, and Katie Pavlich:

