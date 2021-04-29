Tucker Drop Kicks Joy Reid for Wearing Two Masks While Vaccinated And Jogging Outside: 'It's Demented'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson wasn't about to let Joy Reid off the hook after the MSNBC host's surprising-but-not-so- surprising admission about wearing two masks while fully vaccinated and jogging outdoors.

"I am among the fully vaccinated, joined team Pfizer, and I did go jogging today in the park, and this is the mask that I wore with a doctor’s mask under it," Reid told Dr. Vin Gupta during a Tuesday "The ReidOut" segment sparked by Carlson's now-famous Monday night "Tucker Carlson Tonight" monologue against outdoor masking.

Joy Reid says that she went jogging today while wearing two masks even though she is fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/h7zFE9CzkW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2021

Carlson called masking "a sign of political obedience" and the practice of forcing children to wear masks outdoors "a form of child abuse" Monday night.

Children forced to wear masks outside "is a form of child abuse." ???????? pic.twitter.com/Er2KffcXRF — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 27, 2021

After poking fun at Reid's odd association with "team Pfizer," the Fox News host had a few choice words for hypochondriacs who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, yet still insist on taking every precaution they took prior to being vaccinated.

"How is that different from getting a vasectomy and then wearing two condoms, alone? Not to be vulgar, but that's exactly what it's like. It's demented. That's not a precaution, it's a compulsion." pic.twitter.com/qU0WKLiSQx — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 29, 2021

I joined team Pfizer! You did? So they give you a shot of medicine, and then suddenly you've sworn allegiance to the creepy multinational pharma conglomerate that made it? That Joy Reid is quite the consumer. Talk about brand loyalty! You never hear about anyone joining team Advil or team Erythromycin. Apparently those guys need to spend more money on marketing. But it was the next part of the clip that had us concerned. I’m fully vaccinated, Reid explained, and that's why when I went jogging in the park today, I put two masks over my face, just to be safe. Of course, vaccination then two masks. You wonder how is that different from getting a vasectomy and then wearing two condoms, alone? Not to be vulgar, but that’s exactly what it’s like. It's demented. That's not a precaution, it's a compulsion. It's like washing your hands 37 times before you allow yourself to brush her own hair. Freud wrote about this. Joy Reid clearly needs help. A lot of people do. You just heard Joy Reid say that 95% of the New Yorkers she saw yesterday had masks on while they were outside. Can that number be real? Even if it's half true, we have a major problem here. This is mass psychosis.

Look, I get that the mainstream media has Democrats and even some Republicans thinking COVID-19, with its 99.7% survival rate, is something akin to the literal plague, but either vaccines work, or they don't. If you think they work, and the evidence seems to suggest they do, it's past time to get back to normal life, a life that always has and always will come with some degree of risk.