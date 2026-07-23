Trump: Iran Will Pay for Ship Damage With Its Own Frozen Funds

Any damage inflicted by Iran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz will be paid for by Iranian money that the U.S. holds, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a Truth Social post.
The comment follows after the U.S. has pounded Iran for about 12 days straight. Iran and the U.S. tore up a memorandum of understanding that sought peace after Iran repeatedly fired upon ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said. "These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump says the Islamic Republic of Iran needs MORE PAIN— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026
"They're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They have EVIL INTENTIONS! We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon."
"They'll NEVER have a nuclear weapon."
*Applause*
"This should've been… pic.twitter.com/vl7Oron8t0
The U.S. started striking Iran again on Thursday at 6:45 PM
U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET today. This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping.— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026
The conflict with Iran is rapidly escalating as the U.S. reportedly surges troops, military assets, and equipment to the region while expanding strikes deeper inside Iranian territory.— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2026
President Trump warned Iran and the Houthis they will face devastating consequences for any… pic.twitter.com/fZePHEsoIK
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🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump informs Iran that America will begin SEIZING their cash to pay for "any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto"— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026
The US has over $2 BILLION of Iran's cash assets in our possession
Iran had the chance to get it back. Not… pic.twitter.com/HbCj5aTHKS
BREAKING: President Trump says any future damage to commercial ships, cargo, or related property will be compensated using Iranian funds under U.S. control, declaring that Iran will be held financially responsible for attacks on maritime shipping. He says the policy will remain… pic.twitter.com/1QBnakOly6— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 23, 2026
President Trump just made it clear!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2026
Any damage to ships, cargo, or related assets will be paid for with Iranian money the United States already controls.
Not American taxpayers.
Not our allies.
Iran.
Fair. Direct. Long overdue. pic.twitter.com/zJATwPGy98
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