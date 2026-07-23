Trump: Iran Will Pay for Ship Damage With Its Own Frozen Funds

Any damage inflicted by Iran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz will be paid for by Iranian money that the U.S. holds, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a Truth Social post.

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The comment follows after the U.S. has pounded Iran for about 12 days straight. Iran and the U.S. tore up a memorandum of understanding that sought peace after Iran repeatedly fired upon ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said. "These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

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🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump says the Islamic Republic of Iran needs MORE PAIN



"They're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They have EVIL INTENTIONS! We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon."



"They'll NEVER have a nuclear weapon."



*Applause*



"This should've been… pic.twitter.com/vl7Oron8t0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

The U.S. started striking Iran again on Thursday at 6:45 PM

U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET today. This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 23, 2026





The conflict with Iran is rapidly escalating as the U.S. reportedly surges troops, military assets, and equipment to the region while expanding strikes deeper inside Iranian territory.



President Trump warned Iran and the Houthis they will face devastating consequences for any… pic.twitter.com/fZePHEsoIK — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 23, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump informs Iran that America will begin SEIZING their cash to pay for "any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto"



The US has over $2 BILLION of Iran's cash assets in our possession



Iran had the chance to get it back. Not… pic.twitter.com/HbCj5aTHKS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump says any future damage to commercial ships, cargo, or related property will be compensated using Iranian funds under U.S. control, declaring that Iran will be held financially responsible for attacks on maritime shipping. He says the policy will remain… pic.twitter.com/1QBnakOly6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 23, 2026