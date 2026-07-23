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Tipsheet

Trump: Iran Will Pay for Ship Damage With Its Own Frozen Funds

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 23, 2026 7:06 PM
Trump: Iran Will Pay for Ship Damage With Its Own Frozen Funds
AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Any damage inflicted by Iran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz will be paid for by Iranian money that the U.S. holds, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a Truth Social post. 

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The comment follows after the U.S. has pounded Iran for about 12 days straight. Iran and the U.S. tore up a memorandum of understanding that sought peace after Iran repeatedly fired upon ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said. "These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"


The U.S. started striking Iran again on Thursday at 6:45 PM


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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

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