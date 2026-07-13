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Tipsheet

The Naval Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Is Back

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 13, 2026 2:37 PM
The Naval Blockade in the Strait of Hormuz Is Back
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

The Naval Blockade against Iran by the United States is starting once again at 4 p.m. EST.

Central Command confirmed President Donald Trump’s announced from earlier on Monday, as the ceasefire is effectively over.

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“The resumption of the U.S. blockade against Iran follows the initial implementation from April 13 to June 18,” CENTCOM posted to X on Monday afternoon. 

“CENTCOM forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed over 50 commercial vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade during the two-month period,” the statement continued.

The major waterway, which is largely used for the transportation of cargo like oil, has been the major point of contention throughout the war, including after the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed last month. 

Despite the MOU, Iran continued to launch strikes against cargo ships in the strait multiple times, leading to continued strikes by the U.S. in response. As recently as Sunday, the U.S. hit "dozens of targets" in a continued military effort against the Islamic Republic, according to CENTCOM.

On Monday, the president also announced that the U.S. would be seeking 20% reimbursement in order to allow ships to come through the strait.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” he said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

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In response to the news about the 20% charge, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi sarcastically posted to X that "POTUS is absolutely right."

"Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service," he said, despite recent strikes against ships by the Iranian military. 

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER.20% is of course too much. We will be fair," he claimed. 

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