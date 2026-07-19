Seattle Real Estate Owner Sentenced to 20 Months for Hiding $4.7 Million From IRS

A 70-year-old Seattle real estate owner was sentenced late yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 20 months in prison for six counts of tax evasion and six counts of filing false tax returns, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

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Steven T. Loo was convicted following a nine-day jury trial in June and July 2025. The jury found that Loo failed to report income exceeding $4.7 million.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Lauren King imposed a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release to follow the prison term.

“Mr. Loo made a sustained, willful decision to evade taxes. The only thing that explains that is greed,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “A man who amasses $43 million in wealth can afford to pay his taxes -- just like the 85% of us who pay our taxes fully and on time.”

According to records in the case and testimony at trial, Loo had an ownership interest in and operated multiple commercial real estate properties in western Washington and California. Loo hired property management companies to manage the properties.

Loo had the property management companies send profits from the properties to two bank accounts in the name of shell companies he controlled. Loo spent this money for his benefit and that of his family and friends, and also reinvested funds in various businesses he controlled. However, Loo did not declare that income—over $4.7 million—on his tax returns. Loo used shell companies and repeated transfers of funds to conceal the income from the IRS.

“While many small business owners strive for financial security, Mr. Loo spent years deliberately evading taxes to increase his personal wealth,” said Carrie Nordyke, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Seattle Field Office. “This outcome ensures he is held accountable and required to meet his tax obligations.”

At trial, the government presented evidence detailing the eight properties operated by Loo via various limited liability companies (LLCs). The income from the LLCs was funneled into bank accounts associated with two specific inactive entities that were established in Washington in 1999. Loo did not report this income to the IRS. Loo failed to inform his tax return preparer of these funds that were income from his properties.

In fact, when viewing his tax returns over 20 years in totality, Loo claimed he owed no tax at all and claimed a net refund from the IRS.

Prosecutors asked for a 51-month sentence, saying Loo’s motivation was simple: greed. “Loo is living the American dream yet believes he has no obligation to pay the taxes that support our nation. Loo was not content with merely failing to report his income. Instead, he contrived a plan to hide his wealth from the IRS using shell companies and money-routing schemes. When Loo’s luck ran out and an IRS criminal investigator knocked on his door, he continued his deception by trotting out a fairy tale about using imaginary losses to offset his income.”

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In addition to the prison sentence and $250,000 fine, Judge King ordered Loo to pay prosecution expenses of about $5,300.

Loo has already paid back taxes to the IRS of $1,603,686.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Mike Dion and Sean Waite for the Western District of Washington and Trial Attorney Regina Jeon of the Department of Justice Criminal Division.

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