Ex-Army Contractor Convicted in $1.1M MRE Theft Scheme at Ft. Bliss

A federal jury convicted a former U.S. Army civilian contractor in El Paso for stealing more than 200 pallets of Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Advertisement

Court documents say that Joseph Lavar Davis, 47, was named along with three other co-defendants in a two-count indictment on Feb. 12, 2025, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and a substantive count of theft of government property between Feb. 24, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2020.

On Aug. 12, 2020, FBI and Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division agents executed a search warrant at a civilian warehouse in El Paso, where they found about 100 pallets of MREs. The investigation revealed that the owner of the company using the warehouse was purchasing the MREs from individuals who had stolen them from Ft. Bliss.

Each of the indicted individuals played a role in the scheme, which involved a civilian contractor who knew how to request and pick up the MREs, a soldier to assist in picking up and transporting the MREs, an intermediary between the buyer of the MREs and these two individuals, and the civilian who sold the MREs online.

The investigation showed a scheme involving false paperwork to obtain MREs from Ft. Bliss, truck rentals to transport the MREs, coordination among the co-conspirators to pick up and deliver the MREs, and communications and financial transactions between the co-conspirators.

The case is being prosecuted in support of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

While in the Army, Davis held a position in food service supply where he gained knowledge of the process to obtain MREs. Upon retirement, he was hired into a similar position as a civilian contractor and used that position to exploit the process and steal MREs from Ft. Bliss.

“Joseph Davis betrayed the very country he once swore to protect in an effort to satisfy his own selfish ambition and a jury of his peers held him accountable for it,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons. “Rooting out fraud that undermines our government and our military readiness is a priority of this administration. I want to thank our Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Lori Hughes and Mallory Rasmussen, as well as our support staff and law enforcement partners, for their excellent work in bringing this fraudster to justice. Their dedication resulted in a win for the Western District of Texas, a win for Justice, and a win for the American people.”

Davis created false requests, rented trucks to transport the MRE pallets, and picked up or arranged for others to pick up the MREs from Ft. Bliss. Davis also coordinated various individuals involved to obtain, deliver, and receive payment for the MREs. Davis both negotiated the sales price and received payment for the MREs.

"This conviction should send a clear message the FBI and our law enforcement partners at the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division make it a priority to bring to justice those who resort to theft of government property for ill-gotten gain”, said Jarod Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI El Paso Field Office. “We are stronger when we work together to seek justice and will continue to combat these issues through strong partnerships.”

Advertisement

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Hughes and Mallory Rasmussen are prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division ('Fraud Division'). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.