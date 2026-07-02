Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Crypto Ponzi Scheme That Bilked Investors Out of $250 Million

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering in a Ponzi scheme.

Christopher Alexander Delgado, 34, of Apopka, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each fraud count and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the money laundering count.

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According to the plea agreement and other court documents, Delgado was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Goliath Ventures (“Goliath”), formerly known as Gen-Z Venture Firm. From at least January 2023 through at least January 2026, Delgado and his co-conspirators operated Goliath as a “Ponzi scheme,” which is a form of investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors.

“Delgado provided fraudulent information to solicit investor funds and then spent his ill-gotten gains on his extravagant lifestyle,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “Our office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and disrupt fraud schemes and prosecute fraudsters who steal investors’ hard-earned savings. We will also continue to work with investigators to locate and seize assets traceable to Delgado’s scheme.”





His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2026. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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20260630 Delgado Plea Agreement by scott.mcclallen





Delgado’s scheme involved soliciting victims to invest substantial sums of money under false and fraudulent promises of monthly returns generated through cryptocurrency “liquidity pools.” Victims were induced to give money to Goliath through personal referrals, professional marketing materials, luxury events, charitable sponsorships, and some monthly payments of purported returns, all of which were designed to establish Goliath’s bona fides with investors.

As reflected in a companion civil asset forfeiture action, the United States has identified at least $400 million paid by investors to Goliath.

Although Goliath represented that it would place the victim investors’ funds in cryptocurrency liquidity pools, in reality, the funds were primarily used to pay purported returns to earlier investors, to return principal to investors who requested it, and for Goliath’s extravagant business gatherings, holiday parties, luxury travel accommodations, and to fund Delgado’s and other Goliath employees’ luxury lifestyles.

With victim investors’ funds, Delgado purchased at least six residential properties, each worth between $1.15 million and $8.5 million, and millions of dollars’ worth of high-end vehicles, watches, and jewelry, including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, Rolex watches, several dozen Louis Vuitton bags, wallets, luggage, and custom Tiffany jewelry. In the plea agreement, Delgado has admitted to causing a minimum of $250 million in losses to investors.

Delgado has agreed to forfeit 8 real properties, 11 vehicles, 30 watches, more than 50 luxury bags and wallets, and at least 29 pieces of high-end jewelry which were purchased with or are traceable to proceeds of the offense. He has also agreed to forfeit several bank and cryptocurrency accounts which were seized by the United States.

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If you believe you are a victim of these offenses and have not already completed the IRS’s online questionnaire, please consider visiting this link. If you have any questions regarding this questionnaire, please email Goliathvictims@ci.irs.gov. Information about victims’ rights and upcoming hearings is available at https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/goliath_ventures.

This case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Richard Varadan and Hannah Nowalk Watson. The asset forfeiture is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Anita Cream.

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