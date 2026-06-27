Trump Taps Oklahoma Former Marine Lance Schroyer to Lead ICE

President Donald Trump has nominated a new director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he posted to Truth Social.

The president urged the U.S. Senate to confirm Lance Schroyer so that he can make America safe again.

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“I am very pleased to announce that I have nominated Lance Schroyer to be our next ICE Director. Lance has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma — A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024! Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marine. He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst, including spearheading 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE! Lance has firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets and, just like ME and our Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, he LOVES the men and women of ICE. Importantly, Lance Schroyer has what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals, including murders, rapists, and drug traffickers at a rate never seen before! Remember, our Administration has the HIGHEST Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP than ANY other President, by far. It’s not even close! The Senate must CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY — Do not delay. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

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David Venturella is currently a senior official who’s performing the duties of the director.

The former ICE director, Todd Lyons, stepped down in May.

Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin called the choice a “great pick.”

President Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to serve as the ICE Director.



With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.



Lance… pic.twitter.com/7iludSAakr — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) June 27, 2026









🚨 JUST IN: President Trump names NEW ICE DIRECTOR as Lance Schroyer, of Oklahoma — former law enforcement officer, and U.S. Marine



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“The Senate must CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY — Do not delay.“



This comes after ICE got funding for the REST of the Trump presidency!



“He is… pic.twitter.com/hhnko3QSgb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 27, 2026

TRUMP: HAVE NOMINATED LANCE SCHROYER TO BE OUR NEXT ICE DIRECTOR — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) June 27, 2026

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