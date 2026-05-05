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Tipsheet

Trump Just Gave Us a Look Into the ICE Rebrand and the Left Is Freaking Out

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 05, 2026 7:00 PM
Trump Just Gave Us a Look Into the ICE Rebrand and the Left Is Freaking Out
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

President Donald Trump has recently floated a rebrand of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to NICE as a means of baiting the liberal media and Democrats into complementing the vital piece of his administration every time they mention it.

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What started as a joke on Trump’s Truth Social has begun to take shape toward a real policy change, as the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have unveiled what the rebranded agency would look like.

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DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Of course, the Democrats are already throwing a fit over the posts (while still spreading falsehoods).

Once again, the Left has shown how desperate they are to keep criminal illegals in the United States.

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Former Dem Operative Wrecks Lib Hopes Over VA's Gerrymandered Map Matt Vespa
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