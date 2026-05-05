Trump Just Gave Us a Look Into the ICE Rebrand and the Left Is Freaking Out

President Donald Trump has recently floated a rebrand of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) to NICE as a means of baiting the liberal media and Democrats into complementing the vital piece of his administration every time they mention it.

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What started as a joke on Trump’s Truth Social has begun to take shape toward a real policy change, as the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have unveiled what the rebranded agency would look like.

National Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KhjDINIRLo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 5, 2026

🚨 WOW! President Trump just unveiled what could be a possible new logo for NICE — National Immigration and Customs Enforcement



The press would have to call them "NICE" agents 24/7, while they mass deport 🤣



He's leaning in on it! pic.twitter.com/kWrpBHAgVW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

Following a reporter’s question pertaining to the acronym of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from last week, suggesting it should be turned to the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE), U.S. President Donald J. Trump has put out a mockup of just that on… pic.twitter.com/A1abNNbdTN — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 5, 2026

🚨 THE WHITE HOUSE JUST POSTED THIS 🔥🔥🔥



N.I.C.E. — National Immigration and Customs Enforcement pic.twitter.com/XINtMyTnGx — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 5, 2026

Of course, the Democrats are already throwing a fit over the posts (while still spreading falsehoods).

Your agents killed a mother in cold blood and called her a "fuckin' bitch." https://t.co/snzLqs7cWa — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 5, 2026

They’re still trying to do this "NICE" rebrand of ICE like we will all of a sudden forget about all the murders and kidnappings by their masked thugs https://t.co/Is6Ei60B5C — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 5, 2026

Nazis In Communities Everywhere! https://t.co/XuuyUXRrcB — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 5, 2026

Once again, the Left has shown how desperate they are to keep criminal illegals in the United States.

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