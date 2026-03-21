5 More Plead Guilty in $14.6M Feeding Our Future Fraud

This week, five people pleaded guilty to wire fraud for allegedly stealing money meant to feed hungry children. The group worked together to steal and then launder $14.6 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program money that was meant to feed hungry children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Ikram Yusuf Mohamed, Aisha Hassan Hussein, Sahra Sharif Osman, Shakur Abdinur Abdisalam, and Fadumo Mohamed Yusuf all pleaded guilty to wire fraud for their respective roles in the sprawling Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. Prosecutors have now obtained 63 convictions scheme-wide, representing the largest number of convictions in a single fraud investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in recent memory.

All five defendants were charged in United States v. Mohamed et al. This group, which included multiple family members and friends of defendant Ikram Mohamed, purported to run food program sites in Minneapolis and its suburbs, as well as a food distribution entity.

“I am proud of our team of prosecutors, federal agents, and law enforcement partners who continue to expose the rampant fraud in Minnesota,” said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

Mohamed and Abdisalam pled guilty on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, and Hussein, Osman, and Yusuf pled guilty today, March 20, 2026, all in U.S. District Court before Judge Nancy E. Brasel.

The defendants had been set to proceed to trial before Judge Brasel on April 20, 2026. One defendant now remains in that trial, with the other remaining defendant set for a change of plea hearing next week.

Ikram Yusuf Mohamed, 42, was a leader in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme through her role as a consultant. Mohamed opened several food sites that were enrolled in and received over $6.9 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. To conceal her involvement, she put the sites and entities in the name of family members, including her husband, mother, and siblings. Mohamed also created a food distribution company with her brother called Star Distribution LLC, which went on to create fraudulent invoices for the family-controlled sites that indicated it had sold inflated volumes of food to the sites that had in fact been purchased or delivered. Other program sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future used Star Distribution, causing it to receive $1.4 million for fraudulent invoices. Star Distribution also received $4.9 million directly from Feeding Our Future for the meals allegedly served at the family-controlled sites. Additionally, Mohamed solicited and received over $1.3 million in kickbacks from individuals and companies involved in the food program through her company, IM Consultation. Mohamed pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Shakur Abdinur Abdisalam, 46, Ikram Mohamed’s husband, participated in the scheme to defraud the Federal Child Nutrition Program with his wife and other family conspirators through a company called Inspiring Youth and Outreach LLC. Inspiring Youth purported to run a food site in Minneapolis. Between February and November 2021, the company fraudulently claimed to have served more than 1 million meals. He and his conspirators also supported their program reimbursement claims with phony attendance rosters purporting to document the children they fed. Those rosters listed made-up children with fake ages. Based on these fraudulent claims, Inspiring Youth received more than $1.5 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. As part of the scheme, Abdisalam also paid a $21,000 kickback to his wife’s entity, IM Consultation. Abdisalam pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Aisha Hassan Hussein, 29, Ikram Mohamed’s sister, participated in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme as the principal of United Youth of MPLS LLC (United Youth). Hussein enrolled her company in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and purported to operate two sites in Minneapolis. From December 2020 through November 2021, Hussein and her co-conspirators falsely claimed to have served more than 1.3 million meals to children at the United Youth sites, totaling approximately $2.2 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. As part of the scheme, Hussein also paid a $166,000 kickback to her sister’s company IM Consultation. Hussein pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

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Sahra Sharif Osman, 43, participated in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme as the principal of a non-profit called Youth International Club LLC (Youth International). Youth International operated two Federal Child Nutrition Program sites under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. The Youth International food sites were in Hopkins and Edina and purported to serve meals out of community rooms in townhome complexes.

Between March and November 2021, Youth International fraudulently claimed to have served nearly 700,000 meals and received more than $1.4 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. As part of the scheme, Osman also paid a $7,500 kickback to Ikram Mohamed’s IM Consultation. Osman pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Fadumo Mohamed Yusuf, 59, Ikram Mohamed’s mother, participated in the scheme through Active Mind’s Youth LLC (Active Minds), another company that enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. Active Minds purported to operate a food site located on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Between February and June 2021, Active Minds fraudulently claimed to have served more than 500,000 meals and received more than $1 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. As part of the scheme, Yusuf also paid a $38,500 kickback to her daughter’s company, IM Consultation. Yusuf pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

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Sentencing hearings for all five defendants will be scheduled at a later date.

These cases result from an investigation conducted by the FBI, IRS – Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebecca E. Kline, Matthew C. Murphy, and Matthew D. Evans are prosecuting these cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Baune is handling the seizure and forfeiture of assets.

The Trump Administration has made fighting fraud a top priority, just this week establishing the President’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which is dedicated to protecting benefits meant for American citizens in need. The Justice Department is committed to rooting out fraud in federal programs for the benefit of the American people.

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