Trump Tells Iran After Missile Barrage on Israel: 'That's Enough — Get Back to the Table and Make a Deal'

President Donald Trump has urged Iran to stop firing missiles at Israel and to make a deal to end the war.

The president reportedly told Iran and Israel to stop fighting so the parties can reach a peace agreement, according to reports from Fox News and Axios.

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.@POTUS speaks with @TreyYingst: "What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles. That's enough — get back to the table and make a deal." pic.twitter.com/smFK6R7cmB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 7, 2026

Trump reportedly called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today and urged him not to retaliate after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday.

Axios' Barak Ravid said that Trump told him that there were no casualties from the Iran attack.

"The Iranian missile fire didn't hit anyone. I hope Israel doesn't respond. If Bibi attacks them back, it'll just drag on like it has for the past 47 years, or the past 3,000 years." Trump added, "We're very close to a final deal with Iran. It'll be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what's happening now. "I'm about to call Bibi right now and tell him not to respond. Both of them have already done their part. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one."

🚨🚨ציטוטים נוספים משיחת הטלפון שלי עם הנשיא טראמפ: "ירי הטילים האיראני לא פגע באף אחד. אני מקווה שישראל לא תגיב. אם ביבי יתקוף אותם בחזרה, זה פשוט יימשך כמו ב־47 השנים האחרונות, או ב־3,000 השנים האחרונות."

🚨🚨טראמפ הוסיף:"אנחנו מאוד קרובים להסכם סופי עם איראן. זה יהיה הסכם טוב.… https://t.co/g7pshIL497 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026





🚨🚨President Trump tells me: I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷Trump tells me he will ask Netanyahu not to strike back at Iran. My story on @axios https://t.co/hQ02uJE532 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

I just called the president as he responds to Iran’s missile launch on Israel.



He said he couldn’t talk now, but added: “things are going very well.”



Our brief conversation came after Axios reported he was going to ask Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu not to strike back. — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) June 7, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is calling PM Netanyahu and TELLING HIM “NOT TO STRIKE BACK” against Iran — Axios



“I'm calling Netanyahu right now and telling him not to attack Iran in response."



Wow!



Trump also told Fox, speaking to Iran.



“You've shot your missiles. That's… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING — PRESIDENT TRUMP AFTER IRANIAN STRIKES ON ISRAEL: "You've shot your missiles. That's enough. GET BACK TO THE TABLE, AND MAKE A DEAL!"



47 does NOT want the war to break out again, and hopes a DEAL can be made soon rather than conflict



Trump is "NOT HAPPY" about… pic.twitter.com/Qtripl086w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2026

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🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump says he is “NOT HAPPY” with Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which was NOT done in coordination with the US, per Fox



This move ticked off Iran, who has now launched several barrages of missiles at Israel



God help us. pic.twitter.com/7eDLiJi3I9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2026

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