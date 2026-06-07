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Tipsheet

Trump Tells Iran After Missile Barrage on Israel: 'That's Enough — Get Back to the Table and Make a Deal'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 07, 2026 4:46 PM
Trump Tells Iran After Missile Barrage on Israel: 'That's Enough — Get Back to the Table and Make a Deal'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has urged Iran to stop firing missiles at Israel and to make a deal to end the war.

The president reportedly told Iran and Israel to stop fighting so the parties can reach a peace agreement, according to reports from Fox News and Axios. 

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Trump reportedly called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today and urged him not to retaliate after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday. 

Axios' Barak Ravid said that Trump told him that there were no casualties from the Iran attack. 

"The Iranian missile fire didn't hit anyone. I hope Israel doesn't respond. If Bibi attacks them back, it'll just drag on like it has for the past 47 years, or the past 3,000 years." Trump added, "We're very close to a final deal with Iran. It'll be a good deal. I don't want it to blow up because of what's happening now. "I'm about to call Bibi right now and tell him not to respond. Both of them have already done their part. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one."

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION



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