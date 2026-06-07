Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel; IDF Intercepts

Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the Israeli Air Force.

The missile launch follows Israel's attack on Beirut on Sunday. That attack retaliated against Iran for a Hezbollah missile attack, Axios reported.

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"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the Israeli Air Force posted on X. "Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives."

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל.



מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.



הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.



יש להיכנס למרחבים… — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 7, 2026

Videos posted to social media show Israel’s defense systems intercepting missiles.

BREAKING: Sirens sounding across northern Israel amid incoming Iranian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/9ET9s2IU8s — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 7, 2026

Additional footage of an Iranian ballistic missile in the sky over Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/NhhYYCqHBt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 7, 2026

Breaking: IDF: Following the IDF strike in Beirut and upon the conclusion of a situational assessment, the IDF is preparing for potential fire toward the territory of the State of Israel in the coming hours.



The IDF has reinforced its defensive posture and remains on high alert… — גיא עזריאל Guy Azriel (@GuyAz) June 7, 2026

The U.S. and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28. The nations have been negotiating for weeks but haven't sealed a deal yet to end the conflict.

🚨 JUST IN: Iran just LAUNCHED a BALLISTIC MISSILE attack on Israel — and the IDF could soon retaliate



Iran just entered MAJOR FAFO mode 👀



If they breach the ceasefire and President Trump throws it out, THEY’RE COOKED! pic.twitter.com/zvH1rgTRzb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2026

🚨 Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. https://t.co/BtjlfxOegW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026





BREAKING: Israel says Iran has launched a wave of ballistic missiles toward Israel moments ago.



This marks the first Iranian attack on Israel since the ceasefire agreement began on April 8th. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 7, 2026

🚨 IRAN LAUNCHES ANOTHER MISSILE BARRAGE



The IDF has detected a new Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting northern Israel. Sirens are expected to sound shortly. According to the military, two missiles launched in the previous attack were successfully intercepted. https://t.co/M3FcCe9ZCG — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 7, 2026

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Iran’s attack on Israeli just now (below) with several ballistic missiles is Tehran re-writing the “equation” of escalation, so that it will now connect Beirut to Tehran, meaning it claims it is responding to an Israeli strike on Beirut, which Israel says is a response to… pic.twitter.com/9MURBB6cZb — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) June 7, 2026

President Trump has been briefed about the escalation between Israel and Iran, U.S. official says https://t.co/11SM0Lghep — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

An Israeli official told me Israel is going to retaliate to the Iranian attack https://t.co/11SM0Lghep — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 7, 2026

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