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Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel; IDF Intercepts

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 07, 2026 3:44 PM
Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel; IDF Intercepts
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to the Israeli Air Force. 

The missile launch follows Israel's attack on Beirut on Sunday. That attack retaliated against Iran for a Hezbollah missile attack, Axios reported.

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"The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the Israeli Air Force posted on X. "Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives."

Videos posted to social media show Israel’s defense systems intercepting missiles.

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Related:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY TERRORISM

The U.S. and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28. The nations have been negotiating for weeks but haven't sealed a deal yet to end the conflict. 


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