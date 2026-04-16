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Tipsheet

USDA, Homeland Security Target SNAP Fraud in Twin Cities

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 16, 2026 7:30 PM
USDA, Homeland Security Target SNAP Fraud in Twin Cities
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Special agents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations executed criminal search warrants at multiple Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retail locations in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

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In operation “Cold SNAP,” the law enforcement partners collaborated with USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify authorized SNAP retailers that allegedly trafficked in SNAP benefits. About 42 million people rely on the program nationwide.

USDA Inspector General John Walk and other senior OIG leadership joined law enforcement agents at the pre-operation briefing and thanked them for their work against fraud in USDA financial assistance programs.

The effort combined analytical, law enforcement, investigative, administrative, and prosecutorial tools to deny retail stores the ability to profit from SNAP beneficiaries by defrauding the program or otherwise violating its requirements. 

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA SNAP USDA

In addition to executing criminal warrants, law enforcement agents simultaneously affected personal service on 20 separate retailers with administrative charging letters issued by FNS for SNAP trafficking and other program violations uncovered by the operation. If these charges are proven, the retailers could be removed from the program or subjected to other penalties. Evidence seized during the searches was referred to federal prosecutors.

“Today’s successful takedowns of SNAP traffickers and program violators at more than 20 retail locations across the Twin Cities demonstrates the effectiveness of fraud prevention when federal partners work together to leverage resources against those who reprehensibly exploit the needy to enrich themselves,” Walk said. “Fraudulent SNAP retailers steal from victims that include children who rely on federal nutrition assistance and dishonor the charity of American taxpayers who fund the assistance. OIG will continue to work hand-in-hand with federal law enforcement partners and agencies across the government in the war on fraud and hold criminals to account.”

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SNAP trafficking is a crime that involves retailers exchanging SNAP benefits for cash or other ineligible items. Operation Cold SNAP reflects the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding taxpayer-funded nutrition assistance and ensuring SNAP benefits remain available to the individuals and families who rely on them.

“I commend our OIG special agents, HSI, FNS, and the U.S. Attorney’s office for their invaluable work and collaboration in this operation to stop the fraud and hold those criminally responsible to account,” Walk said.

If you suspect a retail store is trafficking SNAP benefits or otherwise violating program rules please contact us at the USDA OIG Hotline Information page.

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