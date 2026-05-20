Former Execs Plead Guilty to Helping Tech-Support Scammers Steal from Elderly Americans

Two people have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their operation of a business that provided services to customers engaged in widespread telemarketing and tech-support fraud schemes targeting victims throughout the United States and abroad.

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Former CEO Adam Young, 42, of Miami, FL, and former CSO Harrison Gevirtz, 33, of Las Vegas, NV, admitted to operating a business that provided telecommunications-related services, including telephone numbers, call routing services, call tracking, and call forwarding services, to customers they knew were engaged in tech-support fraud schemes.

Young and Gevirtz each pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, in violation of federal law.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2026. The sentences imposed will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Young and Gevirtz pleaded guilty after an investigation beginning in 2020 that led to the conviction of five India-based telemarketing fraudsters and a former employee of their call routing company.

🚨#BREAKING: #YourFBI has shut down a call center operation in India that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims here in the U.S. & abroad out of millions of dollars through tech support scams, & two senior executives who operated a business that enabled it, have just admitted to… pic.twitter.com/zlSWOspKQ7 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 20, 2026

Indian citizens Sahil Narang, Chirag Sachdeva, Abrar Anjum and Manish Kumar were convicted of charges related to telemarketing fraud schemes based in the Republic of India that targeted and defrauded Americans of millions of dollars, many of them vulnerable to fraud schemes due to age or infirmity. The investigation also contributed to the conviction of another individual, Jagmeet Singh Virk, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The investigation further revealed that call centers based in India utilized Young and Gervitz’s business to route their “tech fraud” scheme calls and, in some instances, advised those fraudsters on methods intended to reduce complaints and prevent account terminations.

Court documents say that from approximately 2016 through 2022, Young, Gevirtz, and others knew that some of their customers were engaged in tech-support fraud schemes.

The schemes used deceptive pop-up messages to convince computer users that their computers had been infected with viruses or malware. Victims were directed to call a phone number on the pop-up message or advertisement, which connected the victims to call centers, where they were persuaded to pay hundreds of dollars for unnecessary or fictitious technical-support services. In some instances, call center agents remotely accessed victims’ computers and obtained personal and financial information.

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20251107 Gevirtz Young Final Statement of Fact by scott.mcclallen





From 2017 through April 2022, after learning of their customers’ fraud schemes, Young and Gevirtz failed to report the schemes to law enforcement officials. According to statements filed with the court, the defendants received numerous complaints and inquiries from telephone providers and law enforcement concerning customers engaged in tech-support fraud. Despite that knowledge, they advised some of their customers about techniques the customers could use to avoid complaints by fraud victims and prevent account termination. Young and Gevirtz assisted some of those customers in buying and selling fraud calls amongst themselves.

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Young and Gevirtz themselves owned and operated a call center in Tunisia from 2016 through April 2022, where some employees engaged in tech-support fraud.

"What the CEO and CSO of this well-known call tracking and analytics company did was downright despicable. By their own admission, they willfully profited from telemarketing and tech support scammers, here and abroad, who preyed on the elderly, exploited the vulnerable, and drained victims of their life savings and peace of mind. Behind every fraudulent call was a real person left frightened, humiliated, or financially shattered,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “Tech support scams cost Americans $2.1 billion last year, and Rhode Islanders reported losing at least $5.7 million. Let this be a warning: if you fuel and support these criminal networks that prey on unsuspecting consumers, the FBI will pursue you relentlessly to ensure you’re held accountable for the harm you helped inflict.”

Court documents further reflect that the defendants directed employees to promote their company’s services to customers engaged in tech-support fraud and, at times, introduced customers involved in the fraudulent activity with others who could support their fraudulent business.

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The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Milind Shah, Sandra Hebert, Julianne Klein, and Lee Vilker.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

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