3 Dead, 18 First Responders Quarantined After Exposure to Mystery Substance in New Mexico

Three people are dead and 18 first responders have been quarantined after they were exposed to an unidentified substance in New Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said it responded to a suspected drug overdose in Mountainair around 11 a.m. on Thursday to help the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

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Law enforcement found four people inside unresponsive. Three of the four individuals are now deceased, according to a press release from the state police.

During the response, 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

The survivor and 18 first responders were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where they were quarantined, evaluated, and monitored.

Two first responders are currently listed in serious condition.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue HazMat teams are assisting at the scene in efforts to identify the substance involved. At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact and don't believe it to be airborne.

There is currently no threat to the public. A secure perimeter has been established, and the affected area remains limited to the residence.

The New Mexico State Police are leading this ongoing and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

NMSP Leading HazMat Investigation Following Deadly Exposure at Mountainair Residencehttps://t.co/nWJOZqPJq9 pic.twitter.com/06qCkurAeF — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 20, 2026

ALERT 🚨 - 3 dead and several first responders are being treated for exposure to an unknown substance in New Mexico, officials say - Per Associated Press, Mountainair, NM pic.twitter.com/vegHNS1ToT — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) May 20, 2026

BREAKING | 3 Dead, 18 First Responders Hospitalized After Exposure to Unknown Substance in New Mexico



Three people were found dead and at least 18 first responders were hospitalized after crews encountered an unknown substance during a hazardous materials response in… pic.twitter.com/iEiW7X4FC8 — Citizen (@CitizenApp) May 20, 2026

Three Torrance County residents are dead and 18 first responders were sent to UNMH after exposure to an unidentified substance. https://t.co/BJQ7R65y1V — Albuquerque Journal (@ABQJournal) May 20, 2026

Three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders were quarantined and being treated Wednesday for exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home, authorities said.https://t.co/HYXKGYVyIj — KNX News 1070 AM (@knxnews) May 20, 2026

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