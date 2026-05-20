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3 Dead, 18 First Responders Quarantined After Exposure to Mystery Substance in New Mexico

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 20, 2026 8:00 PM
3 Dead, 18 First Responders Quarantined After Exposure to Mystery Substance in New Mexico
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Three people are dead and 18 first responders have been quarantined after they were exposed to an unidentified substance in New Mexico. 

The New Mexico State Police said it responded to a suspected drug overdose in Mountainair around 11 a.m. on Thursday to help the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

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Law enforcement found four people inside unresponsive. Three of the four individuals are now deceased, according to a press release from the state police. 

During the response, 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms, including nausea and dizziness. 

The survivor and 18 first responders were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where they were quarantined, evaluated, and monitored. 

Two first responders are currently listed in serious condition.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue HazMat teams are assisting at the scene in efforts to identify the substance involved. At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact and don't believe it to be airborne.

There is currently no threat to the public. A secure perimeter has been established, and the affected area remains limited to the residence.

The New Mexico State Police are leading this ongoing and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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