Utah Podiatrist, Two Nurses Indicted in $29M Medicare Fraud Scheme

A federal grand jury in St. George returned an indictment earlier this week, charging a Utah podiatrist and two nurses who worked for him with fraud after they allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare for skin substitute services, many of which were medically unnecessary.

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Those claims resulted in Medicare paying $29 million.

Court documents say that from July 2021 through December 2025, Ryan Scott Ellsworth, 47, of Highland, Utah; Emily Kelly, 45, of Washington, Utah; and Drake Dell Broadbent, 55, of Santa Clara, Utah, allegedly defrauded the federal healthcare benefit program, Medicare, to fraudulently obtain money for their own financial benefit.

Medicare is intended to provide healthcare benefits to individuals over the age of 65 or disabled. Ellsworth was a podiatrist who owned and operated Summit Foot and Ankle, with clinics throughout the state of Utah. Ellsworth also owned and operated Amble Medical, located in Highland, Utah. Kelly, a Utah licensed registered nurse practitioner and Broadbent, a Utah licensed registered nurse, worked primarily out of Summit’s St. George clinic.

As alleged, Ellsworth, Kelly, and Broadbent knew Medicare billing of a skin substitute was permissible only if medically necessary and if basic wound care had been administered to a wound for the previous 30 days. However, the defendants submitted false claims to Medicare for providing skin substitutes to patients who did not have qualifying wounds and where continued treatment of skin substitutes was medically unnecessary.

As part of their alleged scheme, Ellsworth, Kelly, and Broadbent routinely did not pursue Medicare copayments from beneficiaries for skin substitutes which, at times, would have been thousands of dollars owed by a Medicare beneficiary. Ellsworth also allegedly caused unqualified medical providers, such as Broadbent, to provide skin substitute services that were outside his professional scope of practice. Ellsworth also submitted claims to Medicare for such skin substitutes under his name and Medicare provider number.

As a result, Ellsworth billed $44 million in claims to Medicare for skin substitutes, many of which were unnecessary, and Medicare paid Summit over $19 million on these claims. Kelly billed $17 million in claims to Medicare for skin substitutes, many of which were medically unnecessary, and Medicare paid Summit over $10 million on the submitted claims.

Ellsworth, Kelly, and Broadbent are charged with healthcare fraud, and wire fraud. Ellsworth and Broadbent are also charged with false statements relating to healthcare matters. Their initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for June 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in courtroom 2B at the courthouse located at 206 West Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah 84470.

First Assistant United States Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah made the announcement.

The case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI).

Assistant United States Attorney Mark Y. Hirata of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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