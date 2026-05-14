Why Thomas Massie's Ex-Girlfriend Came Forward With This Hush Money Story

Sometimes, you need to hit the brakes and let things settle because new details come out, are revised, or are outright debunked. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is under scrutiny for offering $5,000 in hush money to an ex-girlfriend in exchange for dropping a wrongful termination complaint against Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN). The story is that Massie got his former girlfriend, Cynthia West, this gig so both could live in DC. They broke up in January 2025 amid allegations of emotional abuse by Massie and other issues that made their relationship incompatible.

West also worked in a toxic environment with Spartz, who is known as one of the Hill’s worst bosses. She was offered a $60,000 settlement but refused the NDA. It’s really relationship drama with no salacious details as initially reported, but West came forward after Massie kind of set himself up, taking the role of Mr. Transparency with the Epstein files, but wanted to silence her and sweep this mess under the rug (via Axios).

A former girlfriend of Rep. Thomas Massie accused him this week of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against his close ally, Rep. Victoria Spartz.

Why it matters: Cynthia West's accusation surfaced a week before Massie's May 19 primary.

President Trump is targeting the Kentucky Republican in what has become the most expensive U.S. House primary in history.

West said she did not coordinate or communicate in any way with Trump's political operation and the campaign of Massie's primary opponent, Ed Gallrein.

West said Massie's offer involved cash that he had previously given her during their relationship and that she later returned to him.

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This March, according to a proposed agreement obtained by Axios, West was offered a $60,000 settlement in her wrongful termination complaint against Spartz. But it came with a nondisclosure agreement that West refused to sign, she said.

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West told Axios she began dating Massie after he messaged her on X in August 2024, shortly after his wife died.

In late December 2024, she said, Massie arranged her job in Spartz's office so that she could be in D.C. at the same time he was there.

In mid-January 2025, she said, she broke up with Massie after he grew "emotionally abusive" because she refused to "engage in behavior I wasn't comfortable with."

She was later let go by Spartz's office, she said, because she complained of the toxic work environment, Spartz's decision to hire a noncitizen for a district director job and the representative's insistence on getting involved in Ukraine's elections.

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When she called Massie to inform him that she was filing a complaint against Spartz, she said he offered to give her $5,000 in cash.

West said the money was half of the $10,000 he gave to her in an envelope of $100 bills when they first began dating as a surety for incidentals if West, a single mom, left her job to work for Spartz and needed the money.

West said she returned the cash to Massie when they met at a Kentucky Cracker Barrel.

"You're just one person. You're not going to make a difference. Just walk away," West said Massie told her.

Months later West referred back to Massie's alleged comment in a reply to an X post he made when he was trying to recruit "just need one more" House member to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"I thought one person couldn't make a difference and that victims should just walk away or was that just me?" she replied on Sept. 11.

"It really bothered me watching him with the Epstein Files because he's sitting there talking about transparency and victims' rights and having women be heard and he literally tried to silence me," she told Axios.