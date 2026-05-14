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Tipsheet

FBI Offers $200K Reward for Former Air Force Agent Who Defected to Iran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 14, 2026 9:15 PM
FBI Offers $200K Reward for Former Air Force Agent Who Defected to Iran
AP Photo/John Amis

The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former U.S. service member and counterintelligence agent.

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Witt was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019 on charges of espionage, including transmitting national defense information to the government of Iran.

Witt, a former active-duty U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist and special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, served in the military between 1997 and 2008 before working as a U.S. government contractor until 2010. 

Her military service and contracting employment provided her access to SECRET and TOP SECRET information relating to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence, including the true names of U.S. Intelligence Community undercover personnel.

In 2013, Witt defected to Iran

According to the indictment, she subsequently provided information to the government of Iran, placing at risk sensitive and classified U.S. national defense information and programs. Witt allegedly intentionally provided information endangering U.S personnel and their families stationed abroad. She also allegedly conducted research on behalf of the Iranian regime to allow them to target her former colleagues in the U.S. government.

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Related:

FBI IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

 Monica Elfriede Witt  by  scott.mcclallen 


Witt’s defection to Iran has benefitted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has elements responsible for intelligence collection, unconventional warfare, and providing direct support to multiple terrorist organizations targeting U.S. citizens and interests.

While Witt has been indicted for her alleged crimes, she remains at large. The FBI continues to actively work to locate Witt and bring her to justice.


“Monica Witt allegedly betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime National Defense Information and likely continues to support their nefarious activities,” said Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division. “The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts. The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice.”

Anyone who has information about Witt should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov.

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