DOJ Probes Virginia Prosecutor Who Allegedly Let Illegal Alien Walk Before Deadly Stabbing

The Justice Department notified Fairfax County, Virginia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano of a federal investigation into its plea bargaining, charging decisions, and sentencing policy.

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The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will investigate whether the Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney discriminated against United States citizens by offering preferential treatment only to illegal alien criminal defendants.

“Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow local prosecutors to pick and choose winners based on their immigration status,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This investigation will uncover whether this prosecutor is putting the community at risk in offering sweetheart deals to illegal immigrants charged with serious crimes.”

For example, Descano’s office was reportedly lenient with illegal alien Abdul Jalloh, who later allegedly stabbed to death Stephanie Minter, a single mother, at a bus stop in Fairfax County earlier this year.

Emails obtained by ABC 7 show that Descano’s office had dropped several charges against Jalloh, even though police warned the office that the man was a dangerous threat.

Justice Department Notifies Fairfax County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney of Investigation into His Plea Bargaining, Charging Decisions, and Sentencing Policy



“Under my leadership, the Civil Rights Division will not allow local prosecutors to pick and choose winners based on… pic.twitter.com/QFG1kbuhjE — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) May 6, 2026

🚨NEW from DOJ: the Justice Department notified the Fairfax County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano of the initiation of a federal investigation into the Commonwealth’s Attorney Plea Bargaining, Charging Decisions, and Sentencing Policy.



The Justice Department’s… https://t.co/Ncpkpdi4xd pic.twitter.com/Mp17hQbO2J — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 6, 2026

Today the Trump DOJ has announced an investigation of Fairfax County commonwealth attorney Steve Descano over his handling of criminal cases. Specifically, they are investigating whether he has given illegal immigrants preferential treatment by refusing to prosecute them for… pic.twitter.com/yY3QXUyi4Y — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) May 6, 2026

🚨LELDF sounded the alarm—the DOJ listened!



Thrilled to see @AAGDhillon announce investigation into Soros DA Steve Descano.



His policies clearly violate the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act



Read @LELDF_President in WSJ (gift… https://t.co/U607v3Pw2w pic.twitter.com/iE0Tfi9yj3 — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) May 6, 2026

The Department has not reached any conclusions regarding allegations in these matters. The Department will investigate under various statutes, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Safe Streets Act, and law enforcement misconduct statute 34 U.S.C. § 12601.

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The Department has conducted similar investigations where violations have been found, and the resulting settlement agreements have led to important reforms.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Department via civilrights.justice.gov/report/. Additional information about the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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