Man Detained at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort

The U.S. Secret Service appears to have detained someone at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort during the $20 million Cadillac Championship.
Video posted to social media shows law enforcement detaining a man who reportedly set off the magnetometer.
The event has heightened security because President Donald Trump is likely attending the 2026 Cadillac Championship, according to his calendar.
Some schmuck protester at Trump Doral getting busted by the Secret Service. The security alarms were going off when he tried passing through the checkpoint— Beard Vet (@Beardvet) May 2, 2026
Excellent work by the Secret Service 👊🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/577ZZ7LCg5
🚨 Secret Service just handcuffed a “protester”— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 2, 2026
The protestor set off many Security Alarms
Protect Trump at all costs 🙏
pic.twitter.com/RxTN9ksssH
JUST IN: A protester gets arrested by the U.S. Secret Service after setting off the magnetometers at Trump National Doral Miami, where POTUS is supposed to arrive Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/FDcHlqnHAY— RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 2, 2026
🚨🇺🇸 A protestor at Trump's Doral resort got cuffed by Secret Service after triggering the magnetometers on entry.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 2, 2026
Given the last week, that's not a chance the Service is taking lightly.pic.twitter.com/9hhk1w843s
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🚨 JUST IN: Secret Service have just handcuffed a “protestor” after he set off the magnetometers at Trump National Doral in Florida— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2026
Unclear exactly why he’s been detained, but USSS doesn’t just cuff you for setting off magnetometers
Keep praying for 47🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/p2KLnw91J5
The detention followed one week after a 31-year-old man identified as Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
That man appeared to have shot a U.S. Secret Service member in a bulletproof vest, who is expected to recover.
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