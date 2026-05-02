Man Detained at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort

Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has One Word for High-Earners Fleeing the City
Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has One Word for High-Earners Fleeing the City
VIP
The Democrats' Abortion Lies Have Caused Widespread Damage
The Democrats' Abortion Lies Have Caused Widespread Damage
Humans. Americans. Let Everyone Be Treated Equally.
Humans. Americans. Let Everyone Be Treated Equally.
Future GOP Presidential Nominees Must Endure Severe Storms
Future GOP Presidential Nominees Must Endure Severe Storms
'Lights, Camera, Smuggle': Fake Movie Biz Used to Traffic Pakistanis Into America
'Lights, Camera, Smuggle': Fake Movie Biz Used to Traffic Pakistanis Into America
VIP
The Onion Is Painfully Unfunny
The Onion Is Painfully Unfunny
VIP
Haidt Drops a Bombshell: Right-Wing Parents Are Raising Happier, Healthier Kids
Haidt Drops a Bombshell: Right-Wing Parents Are Raising Happier, Healthier Kids
Jet Ski, New Home, and Food Stamps: Minnesota Business Owner Charged With SNAP Fraud and Tax Evasion
Jet Ski, New Home, and Food Stamps: Minnesota Business Owner Charged With SNAP...
Four Green Card Holders Charged With Illegal Voting in New Jersey Federal Elections
Four Green Card Holders Charged With Illegal Voting in New Jersey Federal Elections
Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It
Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It
California Man Sentenced to 12 Years for $59M COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
California Man Sentenced to 12 Years for $59M COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
This Oklahoma Man Who Threatened to Kill ICE Agents Is Going to Face Serious Jail Time
This Oklahoma Man Who Threatened to Kill ICE Agents Is Going to Face...
Spirit Airlines Just Shut Down. Here's Trump's Relief Plan for Air Travel.
Spirit Airlines Just Shut Down. Here's Trump's Relief Plan for Air Travel.
You Are on Your Own in America's Progressive Cities
You Are on Your Own in America's Progressive Cities
Tipsheet

Man Detained at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 02, 2026 6:56 PM
Man Detained at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The U.S. Secret Service appears to have detained someone at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort during the $20 million Cadillac Championship. 

Video posted to social media shows law enforcement detaining a man who reportedly set off the magnetometer. 

Advertisement

The event has heightened security because President Donald Trump is likely attending the 2026 Cadillac Championship, according to his calendar. 

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT


The detention followed one week after a 31-year-old man identified as Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' dinner. 

That man appeared to have shot a U.S. Secret Service member in a bulletproof vest, who is expected to recover.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It Joseph Chalfant
The Trump Administration Could Be Preparing Iran's Final Blow With This Move Dmitri Bolt
The Internet Noticed Something Very Interesting in This Photo Hasan Piker Posted of Himself Reading Lenin Dmitri Bolt
Seattle's Socialist Mayor Has One Word for High-Earners Fleeing the City Jeff Charles
'Lights, Camera, Smuggle': Fake Movie Biz Used to Traffic Pakistanis Into America Scott McClallen
Jet Ski, New Home, and Food Stamps: Minnesota Business Owner Charged With SNAP Fraud and Tax Evasion Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Elizabeth Warren Killed Spirit Airlines and Now She’s Complaining About It Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement