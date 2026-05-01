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Tipsheet

Trump Endorses Andy Barr for Kentucky Senate

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 01, 2026 8:15 PM
Trump Endorses Andy Barr for Kentucky Senate
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump said that he’s asked businessman Nate Morris to take a role as an ambassador instead of running for a Senate seat in Kentucky. 

Instead, Trump endorsed Andy Barr to fight for the Senate seat, Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday. 

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“I had a great meeting with Mr. Nate Morris, of Kentucky, yesterday. Nate is a terrific businessman and strong MAGA Warrior. I will be making an Endorsement for U.S. Senate in Kentucky shortly, but I’ve asked Nate to step aside from that Race to take a role in my Administration as an Ambassador. Nate is Oxford educated, tough as nails, LOVES our Great Nation, and will represent the United States very well, overseas, or otherwise. 

“He has a great future in politics, or anything else he chooses to do. We will be announcing Nate’s new role soon. Stay tuned for my important Endorsement for Senate in Kentucky. It will be a big one, and straight from the heart. Republicans must win the Senate!”

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Andy Barr welcomed the endorsement. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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