Trump Endorses Andy Barr for Kentucky Senate

President Donald Trump said that he’s asked businessman Nate Morris to take a role as an ambassador instead of running for a Senate seat in Kentucky.

Instead, Trump endorsed Andy Barr to fight for the Senate seat, Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

Advertisement

“I had a great meeting with Mr. Nate Morris, of Kentucky, yesterday. Nate is a terrific businessman and strong MAGA Warrior. I will be making an Endorsement for U.S. Senate in Kentucky shortly, but I’ve asked Nate to step aside from that Race to take a role in my Administration as an Ambassador. Nate is Oxford educated, tough as nails, LOVES our Great Nation, and will represent the United States very well, overseas, or otherwise.

“He has a great future in politics, or anything else he chooses to do. We will be announcing Nate’s new role soon. Stay tuned for my important Endorsement for Senate in Kentucky. It will be a big one, and straight from the heart. Republicans must win the Senate!”

I’m incredibly proud to join President Trump in endorsing @BarrForSenate. Like President Trump said, Andy knows what it takes to get things done and deliver BIG for the America First agenda.



It’s time for all Kentuckians to rally behind our next Senator, Andy Barr! pic.twitter.com/1YjGRezI1Z — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) May 1, 2026

When President Trump asks you to serve your nation, you answer the call.



I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Trump Administration, representing Kentucky and America on the global stage and fighting for the America First agenda. pic.twitter.com/VF9SbgVL1o — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) May 1, 2026

Andy Barr welcomed the endorsement.

.@NateMorris is an accomplished business leader and patriot who loves our commonwealth and our country. His passion for serving our fellow Kentuckians and his dedication to the MAGA movement made him a great candidate and will make him an incredible ambassador. I am grateful for… https://t.co/Oh1yKtPwLJ — Andy Barr (@barrforsenate) May 1, 2026

I’m incredibly proud to join President Trump in endorsing @BarrForSenate. Like President Trump said, Andy knows what it takes to get things done and deliver BIG for the America First agenda.



It’s time for all Kentuckians to rally behind our next Senator, Andy Barr! pic.twitter.com/1YjGRezI1Z — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) May 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.