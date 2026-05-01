Feds Seize $2M From Pasadena Wound Clinic Accused of Defrauding Medicare for Fake Skin Grafts

A federal court has granted a request from the United States to seize more than $2 million from a Pasadena-based advanced wound care clinic accused of defrauding Medicare for reimbursements for skin graft substitutes and skin grafts that were never performed on patients.

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This week, United States Magistrate Judge Alicia G. Rosenberg authorized the government’s request to seize up to over $2 million from a bank account linked to Expert Wound Care PC.

According to an affidavit filed with a federal seizure warrant, from September 2025 to April 2026, Expert Wound Care submitted more than $46.6 million in claims to Medicare for skin substitute products and wound care services purportedly provided to 78 beneficiaries.

Medicare approved payments of about $34 million on these claims, which included skin substitutes and skin grafts as well as skin application procedures.

From January 2025 to June 2025, the national average for a billing provider’s allowed amount per claim for skin substitute grafts was $16,837. From July 2025 to March 2026, Expert Wound Care averaged approximately $37,449 in allowed amount per claim for substitute skin grafts, more than double the national average.

The clinic increased its Medicare billing from $4,975 in July 2025 to approximately $33 million in December 2025, according to the affidavit. One beneficiary had a total payment amount to Medicare of about $6.2 million and the average paid amount per beneficiary was approximately $299,639.

From October 2025 to February 2026, Expert Wound Care billed Medicare for approximately $2,611,105 and was paid approximately $2,039,792 for skin substitute grafts and 52 skin graft application services purportedly provided to one beneficiary. Law enforcement determined that the beneficiary did not receive any skin grafts as part of his treatment and did not receive any type of home service in December 2025, despite the fact that Expert Wound Care filed 27 claims for services on this beneficiary’s behalf for that month.

Expert Wound Care’s percentage of total beneficiaries receiving substitute skin grafts of 38.5 percent, more than six times the national average of six percent. Its percentage of total claims for substitute skin grafts was 63 percent, approximately nine times the national average. Finally, Expert Wound Care’s percentage of total allowed amount for substitute skin grafts was 99.9 percent, more than double the national average.

Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General are investigating this matter.

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Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan S. Galatzan of the Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Section is handling this case.

The Department of Justice has created the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chair by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

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