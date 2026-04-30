Federal Jury Convicts Three in $215 Million Email Fraud Scheme Targeting 1,000+ Victims Across 47 States

After a four-day trial, a federal jury found two men and a woman guilty of an international email hacking scheme that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of approximately $215 million.

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The scheme spanned 47 states and 19 countries.

On April 24, 2026, a jury in Toledo, Ohio, convicted Oluwafemi Michael Awoyemi, 40, of Romeoville, Illinois, Aruan Drake, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Peter Reed, 35, of Oak Forest, Illinois, of wire fraud conspiracy. Additionally, Awoyemi and Drake were convicted of a money laundering conspiracy. U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II presided over the trial.

In total, 25 defendants have been convicted for their roles in this fraud and money laundering scheme, commonly referred to as a “business email compromise.”

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States were targeted and hacked by Nigerian-linked fraud organizations. Their objective was to gain access to e-mail accounts held by individual users.

The co-conspirators would then monitor the communications and other activities of the individual email users to learn about their business practices and contacts. After gaining sufficient intelligence about the nature of a hacking victim’s activities, the co-conspirators would send a fraudulent e-mail to either the hacking victim or to someone communicating with the hacking victim, requesting payment.

The fraudulent e-mails were crafted in a way to convince recipients that the payment request was for legitimate business activities. Once members of the conspiracy obtained payment from victims, conspiracy members allegedly used a web of fraudulently created bank accounts and cash transfer systems to launder and distribute the funds.

Approximately $50 million of the stolen money was used to purchase cashier’s checks that were presented for payment to the New Dolton Currency Exchange, a Chicago-area money service business owned and operated by co-defendant Lon Goodman.

Goodman allegedly accepted cashier’s checks from co-conspirators who presented false identifications or presented checks payable to others. Goodman routinely accepted false know-your-customer information and continued doing business with individuals after being warned by banks that checks were obtained with stolen funds or otherwise returned as fraudulent. When it became too risky to accept cashier’s checks in an individual’s name, Goodman would allegedly accept checks from those individuals payable to shell companies that those individuals controlled.

In Ohio, victim businesses affected were in Norwalk, Kent, Akron, Hudson, Maple Heights, Westfield Center, New Riegel, and Greenwich.

Outside Ohio, victims were identified in New York, California, Texas, Kansas, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, Delaware, Hawaii, Alaska, Idaho, New Jersey, and numerous other states.

International victims were identified in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait, Malaysia, Panama, Bermuda, Romania, and other countries.

The wire transfers sent by the victims ranged from tens of thousands to millions of dollars. In one instance, a victim business sent $2.7 million to a shell company bank account that was controlled by a conspiracy member.

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Among the items seized or subject to forfeiture during the investigation were:

Nearly $1.2 million worth of cashier’s checks, cryptocurrency, and cash

Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, $45,000 value

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, $30,000 value

Richard Mille Felipe Massa watch, $140,000 value

4,423 square foot residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia

In addition to the convictions obtained after trial of Awoyemi, Drake, and Reed, the following defendants pleaded guilty to Wire Fraud Conspiracy and Money Laundering Conspiracy:

Ayobami Osas Christopher, aka Lovely Man, 30, a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Emmauel Okereke, aka Omo Igbo, 42, a Nigerian national, residing in Atlanta,

Olalekan Bashiru, aka Ola Bash, 36, a Nigerian national, residing in Chicago

Mark Dabney, 26, of Chicago

Casey Adesulu Jr., 28, of Houston

Jeremiah Agina, 29, a Nigerian national, residing in Houston

Ayorinde Emmanuel Adebayo, 35, a naturalized U.S. citizen, residing in Olympia Fields, Illinois

Emily Agyemang, 35, of Joliet, Illinois

Ademola Balogun, 43, a Nigerian national, residing in Chicago

Olabode Bankole, 37, a naturalized U.S. citizen, residing in Loganville, Georgia

India Barnes, 37, of Atlanta

Emmanuel Essilfie, 28, a Ghanaian national, residing in Naperville, Illinois

Chukwuemeka Evulukwu, 35, a naturalized U.S. citizen, residing in Atlanta

Jeremiah Glinsey, 32, of Chicago

Lon Goodman, 69, of Whiting, Indiana

Shaquille I. Jackson, 33, of Chicago

Mikhail Keize, 31, of Loganville, Georgia

Katiera Lackey, 25, of Houston

Kingsley Owusu, 37, a naturalized U.S. citizen, residing in Chicago

Anton Parker, 37, of Chicago

Carlton Pruitt, 27, of Bellwood, Illinois

Ronnell Spencer, 35, of Chicago

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Each defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to the case, including each defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, their role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

The investigations leading to the indictment were conducted by the FBI Cleveland Division, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Border Patrol Sandusky Bay Intelligence Unit.

Assistant United States Attorneys Gene Crawford and Robert Melching led this prosecution for the Northern District of Ohio.

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