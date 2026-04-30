Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic

A judge appointed by former President Joe Biden has released an illegal alien who is wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.

Bryan Rafael Gomez is wanted in the Dominican Republic for murder, according to a criminal arrest warrant issued on January 24, 2023, by the Coordination of the Courts of Instruction of the National District of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

He was arrested on April 4, 2026, in the U.S. for assault and battery charges by the Worcester Police Department, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The detainer was honored, and after he was released on $500 bail, ICE arrested Gomez.

On April 28, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose–who was appointed in the final days of the Biden administration–ordered Gomez’s release.

“Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities. This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.”

Gomez entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona, according to DHS.

He was then released by the Biden administration.

NEW: I’m told by federal sources that a Dominican illegal alien with a deportation order & an Interpol Red Notice arrest warrant for murder in his home county was ordered released from ICE custody on Tuesday by Rhode Island federal judge Melissa DuBose (Biden appointee). I’m told… pic.twitter.com/ndHma0Mu2Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2026

Gomez was one of five fugitive illegal aliens in New England arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Boston in April.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.