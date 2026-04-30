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Tipsheet

Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 30, 2026 7:30 PM
Biden-Appointed Judge Orders Release of Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Dominican Republic
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

A judge appointed by former President Joe Biden has released an illegal alien who is wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.

Bryan Rafael Gomez is wanted in the Dominican Republic for murder, according to a criminal arrest warrant issued on January 24, 2023, by the Coordination of the Courts of Instruction of the National District of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

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He was arrested on April 4, 2026, in the U.S. for assault and battery charges by the Worcester Police Department, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The detainer was honored, and after he was released on $500 bail, ICE arrested Gomez. 

On April 28, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose–who was appointed in the final days of the Biden administration–ordered Gomez’s release.

“Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities. This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.”

Gomez entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol near Lukeville, Arizona, according to DHS. 

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN JUDGES DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

He was then released by the Biden administration.

Gomez was one of five fugitive illegal aliens in New England arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Boston in April. 

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