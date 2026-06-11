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Tipsheet

Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 11, 2026 2:15 PM
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
FBI via AP

Vance Boelter pleaded guilty on Thursday to six federal charges in the assassinations of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Boelter agreed to a plea deal that would allow him to avoid the death penalty. However, he will serve two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years in prison.

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The defendant had initially pled not guilty on all six counts, but he changed his plea on Thursday. He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder, and two firearms violations connected to his assault on the Hortmans and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

CNN reported that the prosecution asked for the sentence and the judge accepted it under a plea agreement approved by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Boelter still faces separate state charges in Hennepin County, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Boelter carried out the attacks on June 14, 2025. He disguised himself as a police officer and wore tactical armor, a fake badge, and a silicone mask. He carried several firearms. 

He first went to the Hoffman home and shot Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He then drove to the Hortman home and fatally shot the Hortmans. He used the police disguise to get close to his victims.

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CRIME FBI GUN VIOLENCE MINNESOTA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The defendant attempted to murder two other lawmakers, but they were not home when he arrived.

He was eventually apprehend after a citywide manhunt. Investigators found a written list of names and some “No Kings” rally flyers in his vehicle. The names on his list included the victims and other Democratic politicians such as Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Sen. Tina Smith.

Friends described him as an evangelical Christian and missionary who held political conservative views. He was a strong opponent of abortion. Boelter left a handwritten letter to FBI Director Kash Patel in which he confessed to the attacks.

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