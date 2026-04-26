WHCA Shooter Attended a No Kings Rally. Sorry, Media, I Think We Know Who This Guy Was Targeting.

Here’s what we know about the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

A 31-year-old man identified as Cole Allen tried to breach the dinner. He was armed with multiple firearms and knives. A U.S. Secret Service officer was shot in the vest but is OK.

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The alleged shooter was reportedly a teacher and had attended “No Kings” rallies. Allen's family had reported him to the police for making radical statements, according to a media report.

Shooter was a No Kings rally guy, evidently. https://t.co/cY9aVBNMHE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

The alleged gunman behind last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting told law enforcement he wanted to target Trump administration officials, multiple sources tell @CBSNews. Investigators say the man was intent on carrying out “maximum damage,” @NicoleSganga… pic.twitter.com/MdVmm081VH — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 26, 2026

HOST: He left a manifesto in the hotel room that his brother had notified New London Police about prior to this incident... @POTUS: I heard about the New London situation, and I wish they would have told us about it a little bit, but it is what it is. We had a great group of… pic.twitter.com/Gosa3j1mHL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

NEWS: new info on the WHCD shooting suspect, Cole Allen, from the White House. I'll be talking with President Trump about all of this in 30 minutes on @SundayBriefFNC



The suspect’s written manifesto clearly stated he wanted to target administration officials. He also had a ton… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 26, 2026

Can confirm the manifesto in NY POST is accurate and specifically the part about targets, an FBI source tells me @NewsNation



The alleged gunman said admin officials "(not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."



He said that Secret… https://t.co/NNy2OFk1CH — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) April 26, 2026

US Secret Service & Montgomery County Police also interviewed the suspect's sister at their residence in Rockville, MD



She said her brother had a tendency to make radical statements and his rhetoric referenced a plan to do “something.”



She also said Allen had purchased two… — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 26, 2026

The reporting is now clear: a left wing lunatic came to kill the president & his team. We have a violence & rhetoric problem on the Left that must be acknowledged. I just had this debate on @cnn👇 pic.twitter.com/vvkjisrbt7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. Jim Jordan drops this CHILLING line



“I don’t think it should be LOST on anyone that we have a 3rd assassination attempt on Trump in the same week we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center has been [exposed for] paying and generating hate!”



Interesting… pic.twitter.com/BhVCULkDJb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

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I hope there is a press conference soon from law enforcement about the shots fired here.



Four shots fired.



Questions I have: Did the suspect get any shots off before law enforcement engaged?



How many shots did law enforcement take at the suspect? Who was not hit. https://t.co/JgKViVDB47 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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