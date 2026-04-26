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Tipsheet

WHCA Shooter Attended a No Kings Rally. Sorry, Media, I Think We Know Who This Guy Was Targeting.

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 26, 2026 2:00 PM
WHCA Shooter Attended a No Kings Rally. Sorry, Media, I Think We Know Who This Guy Was Targeting.
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Here’s what we know about the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. 

A 31-year-old man identified as Cole Allen tried to breach the dinner. He was armed with multiple firearms and knives.  A U.S. Secret Service officer was shot in the vest but is OK. 

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The alleged shooter was reportedly a teacher and had attended “No Kings” rallies. Allen's family had reported him to the police for making radical statements, according to a media report. 

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