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Tipsheet

Trump Urges Senate to Pass SAVE Act, Terminate the Filibuster

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 25, 2026 1:00 PM
Trump Urges Senate to Pass SAVE Act, Terminate the Filibuster
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has called on the U.S. Senate to pass the SAVE Act

The bill aims to require voters to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. The U.S. House passed the bill in April but it has stalled in the Senate. 

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Trump posted to social media on Saturday. 

A handful of Republicans have voted against the bill, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) 

The SAVE Act needs 60 votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster. Republicans hold 53 seats. 


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DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE VOTER ID


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