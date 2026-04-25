Trump Urges Senate to Pass SAVE Act, Terminate the Filibuster

President Donald Trump has called on the U.S. Senate to pass the SAVE Act.

The bill aims to require voters to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. The U.S. House passed the bill in April but it has stalled in the Senate.

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Trump posted to social media on Saturday.

A handful of Republicans have voted against the bill, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Thom Tillis (R-NC)

The SAVE Act needs 60 votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster. Republicans hold 53 seats.

I can’t believe this even needs to be said: ANY Republican senator who votes to block the SAVE America Act isn’t a Republican. https://t.co/nMu1GfrXaM — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) April 24, 2026





🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just dropped this reality check on the Senate GOP



“Not passing the SAVE AMERICA ACT will lead to the worst results for a political party in the HISTORY of the United States Senate. An Unrecoverable Death Wish!!! Likewise, the FILIBUSTER - TERMINATE… pic.twitter.com/DoWfqYAxIv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

48-50: Senate voted against Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy's effort to include elements of the SAVE America Act, the GOP voter ID and citizenship requirements legislation, as part of the filibuster-proof reconciliation bill. Republican Senators Collins, McConnell, Murkowski,… pic.twitter.com/i1b85s4dth — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) April 23, 2026

Only US citizens should be voting in US elections.



The “SAVE America Act” makes this possible by requiring voter ID and it needs to pass the Senate.



I voted for @SenJohnKennedy’s amendment to add these requirements to the filibuster-proof reconciliation bill, but it failed… https://t.co/oE3xfRNbgv — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) April 24, 2026





🚨 NOW: President Trump is REFUSING to let up on the SAVE America Act, and says the Republican Party will DlE without it



He’s 100% spot on.



Get off your ass and get it done, Thune. pic.twitter.com/ZQBjlFEz1u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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