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Trump's Chief of Staff Reportedly Tells Cabinet Members to Focus on Domestic Issues Ahead of Midterms

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 22, 2026 8:15 PM
Trump's Chief of Staff Reportedly Tells Cabinet Members to Focus on Domestic Issues Ahead of Midterms
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reportedly told Trump's administration cabinets to limit international trips and focus on domestic issues ahead of the Midterm elections, Politico reported

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The announcement follows as U.S. Department of Agriculture Brooke Rollins had announced plans to travel to Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom in 2025. 

 However, she didn’t visit all of these countries. 

The USDA has focused on exposing fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since October 1, it has disqualified 1,562 retailers and disabled 760 illegal points of sale devices, according to Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DOMESTIC TERRORISM SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USDA

Those actions prevented nearly $835 million of SNAP fraud, Vaden said. 

The SNAP program feeds about 42 million people nationwide. The USDA is working with nine states to upgrade SNAP cards to stop criminals from stealing from low-income families. This week, five Romanians were charged with stealing $1 million in benefits from families in California and Ohio.

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