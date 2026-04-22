Trump's Chief of Staff Reportedly Tells Cabinet Members to Focus on Domestic Issues Ahead of Midterms

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reportedly told Trump's administration cabinets to limit international trips and focus on domestic issues ahead of the Midterm elections, Politico reported.

Advertisement

New: Susie Wiles has told cabinet officials no more foreign travel unless absolutely necessary, and that all international travel must be approved by her. It comes after Sec. Brooke Rollins’ “aggressive international travel” last year to Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) April 22, 2026

The announcement follows as U.S. Department of Agriculture Brooke Rollins had announced plans to travel to Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the United Kingdom in 2025.

However, she didn’t visit all of these countries.

A USDA spokesperson says that Rollins was planning to go to all of these countries but only ended up going to the UK, Italy and Mexico.



The spokesperson stressed the benefits of the administration's foreign travel, saying the president and his trade team "have traveled the… — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) April 22, 2026

The USDA has focused on exposing fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since October 1, it has disqualified 1,562 retailers and disabled 760 illegal points of sale devices, according to Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden.

Those actions prevented nearly $835 million of SNAP fraud, Vaden said.

Since October 01, @USDA_FNS has disqualified 1,562 retailers and disabled 760 illegal point of sale devices, resulting in THE PREVENTION of nearly $835M in fraudulent SNAP transactions.



Commit fraud? We will find you and hold you accountable. Including jail time.



And now, we… — Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden (@DepSecVaden) April 17, 2026

The SNAP program feeds about 42 million people nationwide. The USDA is working with nine states to upgrade SNAP cards to stop criminals from stealing from low-income families. This week, five Romanians were charged with stealing $1 million in benefits from families in California and Ohio.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.