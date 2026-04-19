Albany Man Accused of Climbing Fence, Stealing FBI Patrol Truck

A New York man is accused of climbing a fence and stealing an FBI patrol car on April 10, 2026.

Stephen Gullotti, age 59, of Albany, New York, was charged on Monday by criminal complaint for stealing and converting to his own use an FBI patrol car in the parking lot of the FBI’s Albany Field Office.

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Court documents say that Gullotti climbed the fence surrounding a FBI Albany office in the late evening of April 9, 2026. While on FBI property, Gullotti got into an unlocked FBI GMC truck in the parking lot and drove it around the secure parking lot, moving between parking spots and attempted to leave the premises at about 4:54 a.m. in the morning on April 10. Gullotti was later apprehended by security officers and detained.

First Assistant United States Attorney Sarcone stated: “Gullotti’s alleged unauthorized jaunt through a secure federal lot was a brazen display of judgment that ended exactly where one might expect: in handcuffs. While the perpetrator managed to gain access to the FBI’s parking lot, he was unable to enter the building and is now facing a federal charge. This case serves as a blunt reminder that those who attempt to disrupt federal operations or violate the security of our law enforcement partners will be met with immediate and decisive action.”

The charge filed against Gullotti carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute(s) the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig L. Tremaroli stated: “As alleged in the complaint, Mr. Gullotti illegally gained access to the FBI Albany parking lot but was not able to enter our building. While this incident is troubling, it proves our building and information are safe thanks to our security protocols. Let this be clear: we have zero tolerance for those who attempt to compromise the safety and integrity of our workspaces. We would like to thank our partners at Albany PD for their swift assistance with this investigation and our colleagues at the Northern District of New York for recognizing the severity of the allegations concerning Mr. Gullotti and charging him federally.”

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement.

The FBI and the Albany Police Department are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping and Nicholas Walter are prosecuting the case.

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