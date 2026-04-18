Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Psychedelic Treatments for Mental Illness

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to speed the use of psychedelic drugs as a potential treatment for serious mental illness.

The order directs the Food and Drug Administration to the Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to appropriate psychedelic drugs that have received breakthrough therapy designations for treating serious mental illnesses.

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That designation aims to ensure that people with serious mental illnesses, including veterans, can receive help. America’s veterans have a suicide rate of twice that of non-veterans. For over 20 years, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides per year.

President Trump Signs an Executive Order, Apr. 18, 2026 https://t.co/xsVqeJG8i9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2026

The Order further directs the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Agency to establish a pathway for eligible patients to access investigational psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine compounds, that are under FDA review and that have met basic safety requirements under President Trump’s landmark Right to Try Act.

The Order requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to allocate $50 million through the Advanced Research Projects for Health program to match investments made by state governments to advance research into psychedelic programs for populations with serious mental illness.

The HHS and FDA will collaborate with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the private sector to increase clinical trial participation and evidence generation surrounding experimental psychedelic therapies.

The order tells the Attorney General to review these drugs upon successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials so they can be rescheduled, if appropriate.

Today, over 14 million American adults have a serious mental illness— a diagnosable mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder that substantially interferes with a person’s life and ability to function.

.@POTUS announces "historic reforms to dramatically accelerate access to new medical research and treatments based on psychedelic drugs."



"Since 9/11, we've lost over 21x more veteran lives to suicide than on the battlefield... and today, we're bringing them new hope." pic.twitter.com/ekZNBxtIT5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2026

Former Navy SEALs Robert O'Neill (@mchooyah) and Marcus Capone tell @POTUS about the power of psychedelic treatments, and what this day means to them:



"It saved my life, and then it saved my wife."



"We had prayed for this day to come 10 years ago when we started the charity." https://t.co/Yw1NEAvmvz pic.twitter.com/CPN5Ynupad — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2026





Thank you, @joerogan, for helping bring national attention to these potentially life-saving treatments for veterans and others living with mental illness, and for pushing this conversation into the mainstream. pic.twitter.com/GVIF6EEESQ — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 18, 2026

.@MarcusLuttrell and I just left the White House.



What a massive step forward for our veterans 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UBjnycEaNR — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (@RepLuttrell) April 18, 2026

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🚨 WOW! Joe Rogan reveals President Trump IMMEDIATELY offered him FDA approval for a psychedelic treatment in a text chain



Because the data was SO CONVINCING and STUNNING



"I wanna tell everybody how this happened. I send President Trump some information."



"With one dose of… pic.twitter.com/dnqYVf96hN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2026





Joe Rogan just delivered the most powerful speech I’ve ever heard from private citizen in the White House.



Listen to every word of this.



incredible pic.twitter.com/AbBx0U9eWb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2026

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