Indian National Convicted for Scamming 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Out of Gold

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a citizen of India in the United States on a student visa for conspiring with others to knowingly defraud a 79-year-old Vietnam Veteran in Delaware County.

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Venkateswara Chagamreddy, 27, living in San Antonio, Texas, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In August 2025, the elderly victim called a phone number that he believed was Microsoft support. While speaking with “Microsoft,” the victim was told that criminal activity had been detected on his computer and that information would be turned over to the federal government.

The victim was then contacted by someone who identified themselves as a federal officer and provided a false badge number. The fake federal officer told the victim that his identity had been stolen and provided to criminals, which resulted in him being “investigated,” and that his identity was used to commit federal crimes.

The fake federal officer spoke with the elderly victim about his finances and stated that he would be transferred to the “treasury department.” The victim was told that his money needed to be transferred to gold and that an “officer” would pick it up the following day.

The elderly victim complied and provided photos of the gold. When the fake officer arrived, the victim handed over the package.

A few days later, the victim was contacted again by the fake federal officer, who demanded more funds. The victim contacted a family member, who explained that he was being scammed and contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. With the victim's cooperation, deputies scheduled another pickup. When Chagamreddy arrived at the victim’s home at the scheduled time and date, he was arrested. Evidence presented to the jury showed that he had $500 in cash, a cell phone, and 23 ounces of gold in the vehicle.

An agent testified about the messaging found on Chagamreddy’s phone. The exhibits shown to the jury clearly show that he was working with another individual to defraud numerous victims within 48 hours. The agent testified that Chagamreddy flew from Austin to North Carolina, where he picked up gold from an 87-year-old woman. Trial evidence showed that after delivering the gold to a different co-conspirator, Chagamreddy sent a photo of a dollar bill with “29 oz rec 3000 paid” written on it.

The messages indicate that the following day, Chagamreddy drove from Austin, Texas, to Andale, Kansas, starting at 1:21 am. Throughout the drive, Chagamreddy would provide status updates, including screenshots of his location and fuel levels, to the co-conspirator. Upon arrival, Chagamreddy booked a hotel room to rest for a few hours and then drove to the destination he had been directed to. The co-conspirator described the 75-year-old woman from whom Chagamreddy would be picking up gold. Chagamreddy then sent a photo of a sealed box to the co-conspirator with a message that said, “23 Oz.”

After completing that trip, the agent testified that the messaging showed that Chagamreddy then drove to Delaware County, Oklahoma. The co-conspirator described the 79-year-old that he would be getting gold from and provided a photo of the victim, who was visibly wearing a Vietnam veteran shirt. The victim lived alone on a rural road. Chagamreddy was actively providing photos, showing that he was lost. After finding the location, Chagamreddy provided one photo confirming that he arrived and was detained shortly after by Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies.

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In 2025, the Department of Justice reported to Congress that more than 280 enforcement actions were taken against over 600 defendants, many of whom were in the United States illegally or were extradited to be prosecuted. Collectively, the defendants attempted to steal, or stole, over $2.3 billion from more than one million Americans. The Department pursued more than 40 types of elder fraud. Investment fraud ranked number one, with more than $1.8 billion in losses, followed by fraudulent tech support at $982 million.

Chagamreddy will remain in custody until sentencing is scheduled at a later date.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Greenough and Augustus Forster prosecuted the case.

To find help or report elder abuse, you can contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline 1-833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday. Elder Justice Neighborhood Resources for Oklahoma are available here.

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