U.S. Secret Service Seized 13 Card Skimmers in Dallas, Saving $13.5M in Fraud

The U.S. Secret Service stopped about $13.5 million in losses to Dallas-area consumers this week as part of a two-day outreach operation targeting illegal payment card skimming and Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud.

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Law enforcement personnel visited 462 area businesses in Tarrant County during the operation conducted April 13-14. More than 2,939 point-of-sale terminals, gas pumps and ATMs were inspected during the operation.

Teams also distributed educational materials about credit card skimming to help businesses identify illegal skimming devices in their point-of-sale terminals, gas pumps and ATMs.

“EBT fraud is a serious threat impacting families nationwide. Our investigative teams are committed to dismantling these skimmer operations and holding perpetrators accountable. Collaboration with our partners is essential, and together we are making significant strides in protecting the community,” said Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office Christina Foley.

Personnel from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Euless, Mesquite, Plano and Roanoke police departments and USDA-OIG, Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center and Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation assisted in the operation.

“The individuals behind these schemes are relentless, but so are we. Through coordinated efforts and innovative investigative methods, we are disrupting their operations and ensuring that those who exploit vulnerable families are brought to justice,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Peck of the Secret Service Criminal Investigative Division.

This effort follows a series of similar operations conducted by U.S. Secret Service Special Agents and Investigative Analysts and law enforcement partners nationwide.

Criminals often steal payment card numbers by installing illegal skimming devices on ATMs, gas pumps and merchant point-of-sale terminals. Scammers use skimming technology to capture card information from credit cards and encode that data onto another card with a magnetic strip.

It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

In 2025, the U.S. Secret Service stopped over $400 million in skimming fraud.

There are several precautions consumers can take to protect themselves:

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and other card readers. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Do not use a card reader if anything appears unusual.

Whenever possible, use tap-to-pay technology or use debit and credit cards with chip technology.

If using a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card to avoid entering a PIN. If that is not an option, consumers should use their hand to hide their PIN to block scammers who may be using tiny pinhole cameras above the keypad area to record entries. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

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