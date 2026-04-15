Justice Sotomayor Apologizes to Kavanaugh Over 'Inappropriate' Remarks

Reports: Pentagon Is Ramping Up Plans for a Potential Military Operation Against Cuba
Reports: Pentagon Is Ramping Up Plans for a Potential Military Operation Against Cuba
Senate Republicans Hold Firm in Motion to Rein in Trump's Iran Campaign
Senate Republicans Hold Firm in Motion to Rein in Trump's Iran Campaign
You Won't Believe Who Just Invaded Israel
You Won't Believe Who Just Invaded Israel
VIP
Thanks, Abby! Spanberger Just Handed the GOP the Key to Ending Leftist Organizations
Thanks, Abby! Spanberger Just Handed the GOP the Key to Ending Leftist Organizations
VIP
Mediaite’s Media Analyst Media Newsletter on Media Analysts Gets Suspended (We Swear That Makes Sense)
Mediaite’s Media Analyst Media Newsletter on Media Analysts Gets Suspended (We Swear That...
The College Campus Antisemitism Problem Hasn't Gone Away
The College Campus Antisemitism Problem Hasn't Gone Away
VIP
Swalwell Spoke at Gun Control Gala Evening Before One of His Alleged Rapes
Swalwell Spoke at Gun Control Gala Evening Before One of His Alleged Rapes
VIP
Amid Rising Anti-Semitism in the US, Jewish Americans Are Turning to the Second Amendment
Amid Rising Anti-Semitism in the US, Jewish Americans Are Turning to the Second...
JD Vance Responds to the Pope's Opposition to the War in Iran
JD Vance Responds to the Pope's Opposition to the War in Iran
Stephen Miller: Trump Just Reasserted American Power for the Next 100 Years
Stephen Miller: Trump Just Reasserted American Power for the Next 100 Years
Ex-Atlanta Museum Executive Charged in Alleged $600,000 Embezzlement Scheme
Ex-Atlanta Museum Executive Charged in Alleged $600,000 Embezzlement Scheme
Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Bit Agent Sentenced to 15 Months for Identity Theft and Assault
Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Bit Agent Sentenced to 15 Months for Identity Theft...
Illegal Alien Charged With Assaulting Federal Officer
Illegal Alien Charged With Assaulting Federal Officer
Florida Nursing Assistant Sentenced to 9 Years in $11.4M Medicare Brace Fraud
Florida Nursing Assistant Sentenced to 9 Years in $11.4M Medicare Brace Fraud
Tipsheet

Justice Sotomayor Apologizes to Kavanaugh Over 'Inappropriate' Remarks

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 15, 2026 7:45 PM
Justice Sotomayor Apologizes to Kavanaugh Over 'Inappropriate' Remarks
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has apologized for “inappropriate” remarks that she made at Justice Brett Kavanaugh last week. 

Sotomayor complained about Kavanaugh’s take on Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo, a case in which Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion that dealt with stopping suspected illegal immigrants. 

Advertisement

Sotomayor had said in part:

“I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops,” Sotomayor said at a University of Kansas School of Law event on last Tuesday.

“This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.” 

The comment showed a rare public swipe at a fellow justice on the Supreme Court. 

Recommended

Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime Jeff Charles
Thanks, Abby! Spanberger Just Handed the GOP the Key to Ending Leftist Organizations Amy Curtis
NYC Mayor Mamdani’s City-Run Grocery Plan Is Revealed, and the Receipts Already Make No Sense Brad Slager
JD Vance Responds to the Pope's Opposition to the War in Iran Dmitri Bolt
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enforcement Amy Curtis
Trump’s Not Wrong on the Euros Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime Jeff Charles
Advertisement