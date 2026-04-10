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Sonia Sotomayor Gets a Little Personal Attacking Brett Kavanaugh

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2026 6:30 AM
Sonia Sotomayor Gets a Little Personal Attacking Brett Kavanaugh
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized her colleague, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, regarding Trump’s recent deportation policies, stating that his background prevents him from understanding the hardships of working an hourly job. These remarks are based on the court’s decision to allow continued ICE raids in the Los Angeles area last year. Jsutice Sotomayor spoke about this case at the University of Kansas this week, where her criticism of Justice Kavanaugh emerged (via NY Post):

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Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor took a swipe at colleague Brett Kavanaugh over his stance on ICE raids, claiming he’s out of touch and couldn’t possibly know anyone who “works by the hour” because of his prep school upbringing.

The liberal justice publicly criticized Kavanaugh, a conservative, over his prior concurring opinion that essentially lifted limits on the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration raids in Los Angeles last year. 

Kavanaugh had argued that any stops were “typically brief,” and that most migrants “promptly go free.” 

Sotomayor assumed Kavanaugh couldn’t relate to the migrants because his parents held salaried jobs.

“I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops,” Sotomayor said at a University of Kansas School of Law event on Tuesday, referring to Kavanaugh, who was not there to defend himself. 

“This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.” 

[…]

At the time, Sotomayor and the court’s two other liberal justices issued a blistering dissent, writing: “We should not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job.” 

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Related:

ICE SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR

It’s too easy, I’m sorry. First, even at the academic level, liberals try to pull whatever card—race, gender, or anything else—to limit the debate because they know their ideas can’t withstand basic scrutiny. In this case, sorry, the president has broad powers over immigration enforcement. That’s just what it is, lady. Deal with it.  

So, only people in public school are grounded; that’s very superficial. Also, it’s incorrect. 

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