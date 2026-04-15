Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Bit Agent Sentenced to 15 Months for Identity Theft and Assault

An illegal alien who is accused of stealing someone's Social Security number to get a job and assaulting federal agents who tried to arrest him has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

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Julio Cesar Garcia-Espinoza, 29, a citizen of Mexico living illegally in the United States, was sentenced to 15 months in custody for the offenses of falsely claiming lawful permanent resident status, using a Social Security number not assigned to him in order to obtain employment, and assaulting and inflicting bodily injury on Homeland Security Investigations agents who were attempting to arrest him.

After entering the United States illegally in 2022, Garcia-Espinoza procured and used a false permanent resident card and a false Social Security card to obtain employment at Riedstra Dairy, Ltd., in Mendon, Michigan.

After he was indicted by a federal grand jury for such offenses, HSI Special Agents attempted to serve him with a court-ordered arrest warrant on September 24, 2025. He forcibly resisted being taken into custody by kicking, biting, spitting, yelling, and cursing. One of the officers was bitten on the chest; the bite broke the skin and he required medical treatment. On January 7, 2026, Garcia-Espinoza entered a plea of guilty to all counts.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said, “I consider this to be a serious case. All too often, our law enforcement officers are injured while doing the job we ask them to do. When most of us go to work each day, we don’t have to seriously worry about being attacked. They do. These officers deserve the respect and gratitude of all of us, and they will always receive the full support of my office when they are endangered while doing their jobs.”

Upon the completion of his sentence, Garcia-Espinoza will be subject to removal proceedings to deport him to his native Mexico.

“There are serious consequences for those who commit fraud and resort to violence against law enforcement,” said HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey. “Our special agents put themselves at risk every day to uphold the law and protect our communities. HSI remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the integrity of our immigration system and ensure the safety of our officers and the public.”

The Grand Rapids office of Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Daniels prosecuted it.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

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