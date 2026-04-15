Ex-Atlanta Museum Executive Charged in Alleged $600,000 Embezzlement Scheme

Brady Lum, the former chief operating officer of the High Museum of Art, was arraigned this week on a federal charge of receiving federal funds.

Lum allegedly used his position at the High Museum to steal more than $600,000 from the museum by doctoring invoices and approving transactions for personal purchases.

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According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg and the court documents, the High Museum of Art is an iconic cornerstone of Atlanta’s cultural identity, featuring a collection of more than 20,000 works of art, a dynamic schedule of special exhibitions, and engaging community-focused programs.

Lum served as the High Museum’s chief operating officer from January 2, 2019, until his resignation on December 9, 2025. As COO, he was responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling the High Museum’s operational and financial activities.

“While entrusted to run the High Museum, Lum allegedly used the museum’s money as his personal slush fund and thereby betrayed one of Atlanta’s civic crown jewels,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Our office will move with swift precision to prosecute individuals who abuse positions of power and trust to enrich themselves at the expense of non-profit institutions.”

During his tenure as COO, Lum repeatedly purchased non-business items and services for himself, including luxury guitars and other music equipment, personal music lessons, and woodworking equipment, through direct supplier invoicing and through the High Museum’s corporate credit card reimbursement process. Lum concealed the nature of his transactions in several ways, including by submitting altered invoices, using his position to exercise delegated expense approval authority, and using accounting adjustments to spread his expenses across different cost centers so that they would not be readily identified.

“We expect officials of one of our communities’ historic institutions to serve as stewards — not to loot it,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham. “The FBI remains unwavering in its pursuit to hold accountable those who exploit their positions for selfish purposes.”

For example, in one instance, on or about November 29, 2024, Lum submitted an altered invoice for reimbursement through the High Museum’s online expense processing platform. While the submitted invoice showed a $9,147.87 purchase of equipment that appeared to be for the museum’s benefit, the original version of the invoice was for a guitar and accessories.

Over the course of his scheme, Lum stole more than $600,000 from the High Museum.

Brady Lum, 59, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arraigned today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher C. Bly. Members of the public are reminded that the information only contains charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges until he is proven guilty or admits guilt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas N. Joy is prosecuting the case.

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