Karmelo Anthony's Dad Pushes Race Hoax Speaking About Son's Trial and Verdict

Karmelo Anthony’s father, Andrew, told a blatant lie during his interview with CBS News. Anthony was convicted of murder this week and sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf in Frisco, Texas, in 2025. The case drew national attention. Naturally, race intensified the case, as Austin was white and Anthony was black.

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Andrew said that the one thing that grabbed his attention in the courtroom was the all-white jury.

“My son didn’t intend to hurt anyone”: The parents of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a fellow high school athlete, Austin Metcalf, spoke about their son and the trial in an exclusive interview with CBS News. Anthony's… pic.twitter.com/kSAbDxlFxP — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 11, 2026

CBS had the murderer's family on as if they were the victims here. Insane.



Karmelo robbed a family of ever seeing their son graduate, find the love of his life, have children. And yet it's Karmelo's mother we are supposed to feel sorry for? No. 35 years wasn't harsh enough. https://t.co/FaZIZNlCDF — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) June 11, 2026

"What stuck out to me, number one, was the all-white jury, but I was trying to be, you know, like, all right, it's not that big of a deal. I mean, the truth is on our side,” he said.

That’s not true, sir. And Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) also spread the falsehood (via Fox News):

"I’m not necessarily convinced — not that I could tell you the name of one person on this jury — that we had 12 impartial White folk out of Collin County sitting on a jury for this young black man," she said, exhibiting her empathy for the convicted murderer. Her claim about the jury is patently false. Sources close to the trial confirmed to Fox News Digital that the jury was not made up only of white people, despite Crockett's claim, which has been parroted by activists online. Of the 12 jurors, three were racial minorities, including Asian and Indian, eight were women and four were men. They confirmed that of the 18 total jurors, including alternates, six were minorities. The jury in the trial, which spanned nine days in a Collin County, Texas, courtroom this month, found that Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf, then 18, to death on April 2, 2025. The murder took place after Anthony entered the Memorial High School track team's tent at a meet in Frisco, and refused 15 times to leave when asked. Witnesses testified that Metcalf lightly shoved Anthony in an attempt to remove him from the tent, after which the teen reached into his bag, pulled out a knife, and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony could be released from prison in 17 years.

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