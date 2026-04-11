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U.S. Military to Deploy Underwater Drones to Clear Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 11, 2026 6:00 PM
U.S. Military to Deploy Underwater Drones to Clear Mines in Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo, File

The U.S. military will start clearing the Strait of Hormuz with underwater drones in the coming days, according to the U.S. Central Command. 

Two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the Strait for the first time on Saturday since the conflict started on Feb. 28.

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USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy crossed the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf to ensure the Strait is clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, CENTCOM posted on X. 

Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will help clear sea mines in the coming days, CENTCOM said. 

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in the post.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Trump gave a brief update to reporters earlier today about Vice President J.D. Vance's negotiations in Pakistan. 

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