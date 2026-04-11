U.S. Military to Deploy Underwater Drones to Clear Mines in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military will start clearing the Strait of Hormuz with underwater drones in the coming days, according to the U.S. Central Command.

Two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the Strait for the first time on Saturday since the conflict started on Feb. 28.

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USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy crossed the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf to ensure the Strait is clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, CENTCOM posted on X.

Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will help clear sea mines in the coming days, CENTCOM said.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in the post.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The US military intends to deploy underwater DRONES to sweep the Strait of Hormuz clear of any Iranian mines



This is partially because Iran is too INCOMPETENT to even find their own mines!



Open the Strait 🔥



"USS Michael Murphy and the USS Frank E. Peterson… pic.twitter.com/83TyOaz9OU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 11, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump just said that tankers are FLOODING to America to be loaded up with oil and gas as the Strait of Hormuz remains constricted



We are the energy capital of the WORLD now 🔥



"Boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. Big, beautiful tankers, and… pic.twitter.com/ayfPyaRtE0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 11, 2026

Trump gave a brief update to reporters earlier today about Vice President J.D. Vance's negotiations in Pakistan.

.@POTUS on talks in Islamabad: "They've been meeting for many hours... We'll see what happens. Regardless, we win... Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win." pic.twitter.com/z8R4xAX5bv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 11, 2026

Trump didn't say Iran talks are going well. "I'm getting a lot of reports. They've been meeting for many hours, as you probably have noticed. We'll see what happens," he told reporters before flying DC to Miami.

Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don't, he said. "Regardless what… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 11, 2026

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