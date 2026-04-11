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Tipsheet

U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 11, 2026 1:00 PM
U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury
Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy via AP

Reports have emerged that U.S. warships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury over one month ago in an "operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters." Similarly, President Donald Trump has announced operations to remove naval mines from the vital shipping lane. The entrance of American vessels was conducted without coordination with Iran.

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

The Iranian government has claimed that the American destroyer that ventured into the Strait “retreated” after receiving warnings, with Axios reporting that “the Iranian government reportedly called the crossing a ceasefire violation and threatened to attack the ships.” U.S. officials denied that any threats were issued.

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The move comes as both the U.S. and Iranian delegations arrived in Pakistan earlier today to begin peace talks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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