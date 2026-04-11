U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury

Reports have emerged that U.S. warships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury over one month ago in an "operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters." Similarly, President Donald Trump has announced operations to remove naval mines from the vital shipping lane. The entrance of American vessels was conducted without coordination with Iran.

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🚨🇺🇸🚢Several U.S. navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, U.S. official says

🚨🇺🇸🚢The move was not coordinated with Iran. It's the first time this happens since the beginning of the war — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 11, 2026

🚨The U.S. official said the warships crossed the strait of Hormuz from east to west to the Gulf & then made their way back through the strait to the Arabian sea

🚨"This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters", the U.S. official said https://t.co/MeYTAhfYBF — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 11, 2026

NEW: President Trump says the U.S. is now “starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” to help reopen the flow of oil out of the Persian gulf. pic.twitter.com/0AWJVONtzz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2026

JUST IN: Trump announces the U.S. has officially begun clearing out sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 11, 2026

According to Barak Ravid of Axios, several U.S. naval vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Iran. According to reports, the USS Micheal Murphy (DDG-112) was one of the vessels to transit. Iranian media claims that the vessels turned back despite Axios’… pic.twitter.com/TL5BHcjirW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2026

#BREAKING: Trump says ‘we’re in the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz, all 28 of Iran’s mine droppers at the bottom of the sea.’ — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 11, 2026

The Iranian government has claimed that the American destroyer that ventured into the Strait “retreated” after receiving warnings, with Axios reporting that “the Iranian government reportedly called the crossing a ceasefire violation and threatened to attack the ships.” U.S. officials denied that any threats were issued.

US warships reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier today, entering the Persian Gulf, then turning around. At least one destroyer, the USS Michael Murphy, briefly popped up on AIS inside the Gulf.



Iranian state TV said the ship retreated after warnings. pic.twitter.com/D60kKgi0Gf — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 11, 2026

#BREAKING: Iran warns it will attack U.S. warships in the Strait of Hormuz if they don’t leave within 30 minutes. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 11, 2026

BREAKING:



Axios reports that US navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf today.



However, Fars News claims a US destroyer turned back after Iran warned through Pakistani mediators it would be targeted within 30 minutes if it continued. pic.twitter.com/wjfcRHagfP — Current Report (@Currentreport1) April 11, 2026

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The move comes as both the U.S. and Iranian delegations arrived in Pakistan earlier today to begin peace talks.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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