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Man Who Allegedly Faked Feeding Children Gets 3.5 Years in Prison, Ordered to Repay $866k

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 09, 2026 5:01 PM
Man Who Allegedly Faked Feeding Children Gets 3.5 Years in Prison, Ordered to Repay $866k
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Another alleged fraudster who helped steal taxpayer dollars meant to feed hungry children in Minnesota has been sentenced to prison. 

Abdullahe Nur Jesow of Minneapolis has been sentenced to 43 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release for his role in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. 

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Jesow was also ordered to pay restitution of $866,458.

According to court documents, from December 2020 through September 2021, Abdullahe Nur Jesow, 65, purported to operate a Federal Child Nutrition Program meal distribution site from his event space, Benadir Hall, located on Lake Street in Minneapolis. 

The site was ostensibly operated by a non-profit entity called Academy for Youth Excellence, for which Jesow served as Secretary.

Between December 2020 and September 2021, Academy for Youth Excellence claimed to have served over 1.7 million meals to children at Benadir Hall. In reality, the Academy for Youth Excellence only provided a fraction of those meals. 

Based on these fraudulent claims, Academy for Youth Excellence and its alleged food vendor, S&S Catering, received $4,286,088 in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. 

Rather than feeding children during the pandemic, Jesow allegedly misappropriated the funds for his personal benefit, including the purchase of a home in Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

Jesow was one of eight defendants charged in a 23-count indictment in September 2022. 

On September 18, 2025, Jesow pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. He was sentenced today in U.S. District Court by Judge Nancy E. Brasel. In imposing sentence, Judge Brasel stated that the defendant’s brazen fraud “severely undermined public trust in government programs and in the government itself.”

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Related:

COVID-19 CRIME DOJ FBI MINNESOTA

"The sentence handed down today should be a clear message to those who would seek to enrich themselves by defrauding critical child nutrition programs," said FBI Minneapolis Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. "The FBI and our investigative partners have and will continue to direct significant investigative resources to rooting out fraud in the programs that support and sustain our children and our communities."

The case is the result of an investigation by the FBI, IRS – Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Minnesota Rebecca E. Kline and Matthew C. Murphy prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Baune is handling the seizure and forfeiture of assets.

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