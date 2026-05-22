Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash
Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash
One of the Most Braindead House Dems Could Be on His Way Out
One of the Most Braindead House Dems Could Be on His Way Out
About Those Five Italian Divers Who Died in Maldives...
About Those Five Italian Divers Who Died in Maldives...
VIP
Here's the Man Bringing Back Old School Pizza Hut
Here's the Man Bringing Back Old School Pizza Hut
Another Detransitioner Wins a Hugh Settlement Against Her Therapists
Another Detransitioner Wins a Hugh Settlement Against Her Therapists
Will Congress Finally Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?
Will Congress Finally Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?
Here's the Ridiculous Reason One Democrat Is Calling for Boston's Mayor to Get a Massive Raise
Here's the Ridiculous Reason One Democrat Is Calling for Boston's Mayor to Get...
After Attacking Pregnancy Centers, New Jersey's AG Is Now Targeting the State's Glock Owners
After Attacking Pregnancy Centers, New Jersey's AG Is Now Targeting the State's Glock...
No More Room at the Inn
No More Room at the Inn
Democrats Have Replaced Honest Debate With Race-Baiting
Democrats Have Replaced Honest Debate With Race-Baiting
May Day, May Day: Teachers and Their Unions Are Trying to Radicalize Your Children
May Day, May Day: Teachers and Their Unions Are Trying to Radicalize Your...
Memorial Day Stories of Sacrifice and Courage
Memorial Day Stories of Sacrifice and Courage
Trump's Dietary Guidance Apply to Memorial Day Parties
Trump's Dietary Guidance Apply to Memorial Day Parties
Energy Apartheid Denying Africa Tech Future
Energy Apartheid Denying Africa Tech Future
Tipsheet

Of Course, Hunter Biden Had This Take About the Trump Assassination Attempts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2026 6:55 AM
Of Course, Hunter Biden Had This Take About the Trump Assassination Attempts
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File


We’re not going to dwell too much on this nonsense, but are we surprised that Hunter Biden seems to believe that all the Trump assassination attempts were staged? He sat down with Candace Owens, and it’s basically the crazy hour. First, there’s video evidence showing the Secret Service officer being shot by Cole Allen as he tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. 

Advertisement

Additionally, there are many references to ‘they,’ so who are you talking about? The only people who believe that the attempts on the president’s life were staged are liberals and the Trump-deranged. Most of us were relieved that no one was killed during the recent attack. The entire presidential line of succession was at risk. We’re fortunate that Allen tripped over himself. 

So, I'm not surprised that whatever this is went there, but Hunter is still mad his dad was removed from the 2024 ticket. What’s even crazier is that this family still believes they could have beaten Trump. Kamala suffered a crushing defeat. Biden would’ve crushed Jimmy Carter in 1980. The money was running out, the jig was up regarding shielding his decrepitude, and he was collapsing in Democrat strongholds. He’ll go on any medium to bash Trump and the GOP, so this is par for the course. 

Recommended

Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash Matt Vespa
One of the Most Braindead House Dems Could Be on His Way Out Matt Vespa
About Those Five Italian Divers Who Died in Maldives... Matt Vespa
Here's What's Missing in That 2024 DNC Autopsy...and It's a Glaring Omission Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Who's Been Missing for Weeks Breaks His Silence, but Doesn't Say Much Matt Vespa
The Trump Administration Is Cutting College Costs EJ Antoni, Ph.D.

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate GOP Is a Trainwreck...Because It's Still Loaded With Spineless Trash Matt Vespa
Advertisement