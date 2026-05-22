Of Course, Hunter Biden Had This Take About the Trump Assassination Attempts





We’re not going to dwell too much on this nonsense, but are we surprised that Hunter Biden seems to believe that all the Trump assassination attempts were staged? He sat down with Candace Owens, and it’s basically the crazy hour. First, there’s video evidence showing the Secret Service officer being shot by Cole Allen as he tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

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Additionally, there are many references to ‘they,’ so who are you talking about? The only people who believe that the attempts on the president’s life were staged are liberals and the Trump-deranged. Most of us were relieved that no one was killed during the recent attack. The entire presidential line of succession was at risk. We’re fortunate that Allen tripped over himself.

Hunter Biden and Candace seem to agree that the Trump assassination attempts were staged:



“We’re supposed to believe he survived 4 assassination attempts? The first president that’s ever survived four assassination attempts?” pic.twitter.com/yNIEThM5p3 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 21, 2026

So, I'm not surprised that whatever this is went there, but Hunter is still mad his dad was removed from the 2024 ticket. What’s even crazier is that this family still believes they could have beaten Trump. Kamala suffered a crushing defeat. Biden would’ve crushed Jimmy Carter in 1980. The money was running out, the jig was up regarding shielding his decrepitude, and he was collapsing in Democrat strongholds. He’ll go on any medium to bash Trump and the GOP, so this is par for the course.

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